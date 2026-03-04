What To Know Should Succession and the Roy family return to TV? Star Alan Ruck is responding to the idea in a new red carpet interview.

The actor weighs in on whether Connor Roy should resurface or not as he promotes his role in HBO’s new comedy Rooster.

Succession may have ended in 2023, but fans are still invested in the lives of the Roy family at the center of HBO‘s former drama, the main question being, could they ever return?

While attending the red carpet premiere for the cabler’s latest series, Rooster, TV Insider caught up with Alan Ruck, known by Succession fans as Connor Roy, and technically the eldest son of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), even if Kendall (Jeremy Strong) would disagree. Rooster reunites Ruck with Spin City collaborator Bill Lawrence, as he steps in to play Dean Riggs in the college-set comedy led by Steve Carell.

But while viewers will get to uncover Ruck’s role in the new series, we couldn’t help but ask where he stands regarding a potential Succession return. “I’m really not sure,” Ruck admits, “I mean, maybe we should just leave well enough alone, you know,” he adds a little reluctantly.

“Jesse Armstrong‘s really smart and he wrote the show he wanted to write,” Ruck says, “and he ended it when he wanted to end it, and I wouldn’t try to second-guess him.”

As viewers will recall, Succession ran for four Seasons on HBO, from 2018 to 2023, and the final chapter plunged the Roys into chaos when Logan died mid-flight in the episode, “Connor’s Wedding.” Considering where Connor stood when it came to his siblings, we can’t imagine him being too ingrained in whatever schemes they have planned out. But it would be interesting to see if he continued his political pursuits or decided to cut his losses.

Along with Cox, Ruck, and Strong, the series starred Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, and more. The Emmy-winning series concluded its run with the win for Outstanding Drama Series, solidifying its spot in pop culture.

So, while Ruck doesn’t think Succession should be revisited, do you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Succession, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, HBO