What To Know Nicholas Braun appeared on Today one day after news broke that his DUI charges were dropped.

Braun promoted his new play, Gruesome Playground Injuries, on Today, which will mark his first time performing on a New York City stage.

Braun, best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Cousin Greg on Succession, shared that he remains close with the show’s cast since its conclusion in 2023.

Nicholas Braun marked the end of his DUI legal drama with an appearance on Today.

One day after news broke that his recent DUI charges were dropped, the actor appeared on the third hour of Today to promote his new Off-Broadway play, Gruesome Playground Injuries, with his costar Kara Young.

“There are some gruesome injuries that occur in this play,” Braun said of the play, which follows the connection between two childhood friends over the span of 30 years. “There’s some blood. There’s some deep wounds, physically, so hopefully, you’re not squeamish.”

As Al Roker pointed out, the play will mark Braun’s first time performing on a New York City stage. “I feel like the stamina that a theater actor has is, like, next level,” Braun shared. “‘Cause when you’re shooting a movie or TV show, you come in and you shoot a take for three minutes and you’re like, ‘Good. I feel good about that take. That was awesome. Alright, I’m gonna go chill for an hour and a half.’”

He added, “We did our first run-through last night in the theater, trying to figure it out, and an hour and a half to be on stage, it’s a lot. I don’t know how we’re gonna do it 60 times.”

While Braun has been acting in Hollywood since the early 2000s, he is widely known for playing Cousin Greg on HBO’s Succession, a role that scored him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series. On Today, Braun shared that he and the cast have continued to keep in touch since the show’s end in 2023.

“I miss them so much. I miss doing the show,” he stated. “It was, like, one of the best times of my life, of all of our lives. It was, like, a very special seven, eight years.”

Gruesome Playground Injuries begins performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Friday, November 7, and will end its limited run on December 28.

Braun appeared on Today just two days after his recent DUI charge and violation for driving without headlights at night were dropped on Tuesday, November 4, according to court documents obtained by People. Other docs also revealed that Braun’s blood alcohol level was within New Hampshire’s legal limit for drivers 21 and older at the time he was arrested in late August.

Following his arrest, Braun was released from custody without having to pay bail, as he was released on his own recognizance. He later pleaded guilty to the charges in September. According to People, an arraignment originally scheduled for September 16 was canceled, and Braun was ordered to refrain from the use of alcohol and controlled substances as a condition of his custody release.

Third Hour of Today, Weekdays, 9/8c, NBC