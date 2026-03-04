Is ‘Scarpetta’ Returning for Season 2?

Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta novels finally get the screen treatment in Scarpetta, an eight-episode crime drama premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 11.

The star-studded series follows the renowned medical examiner on a new serial killing case that has some unsettling connections to her career-making case from the ’90s.

So is the series a one-and-done, or is there more to come? Here’s what we know.

Is Scarpetta renewed for Season 2?

Yes! Prime Video ordered two seasons of the series.

When will Scarpetta Season 2 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been revealed, but TV Insider has learned that the series goes back into production starting on Monday, March 9.

Who will star in Scarpetta Season 2?

It is expected that all members of the main cast will return to their roles for Season 2.

The series takes place across two timelines. In the present-day storyline, Nicole Kidman stars as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, while Jamie Lee Curtis stars as her chaotic sister Dorothy Farinelli, Bobby Cannavale stars as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker stars as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Ariana DeBose stars as Kay’s niece Lucy. In the ’90s-set timeline, meanwhile, Rosy McEwen stars as Kay, while Amanda Righetti stars as Dorothy, Jake Cannavale stars as Pete, and Hunter Parrish stars as Benton.

What will happen in Scarpetta Season 2?

An official description of the second season has not yet been revealed, but writer, executive producer, and showrunner Liz Sarnoff confirmed it will continue from the events of Season 1’s finale: “It’s half in the past and half in the present. And in the past, it’s a little bit later [than Season 1], and then the present picks up where we left off,” she told TV Insider.

The logline for Season 1 reads, “This dual narrative explores Kay Scarpetta’s journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late ’90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli, confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she’s built.”

What else is there to know about Scarpetta Season 2?

Sarnoff also confirmed that the novels’ author was involved with the creation of the series, including its second season. “She read all the scripts and corrected us when we got stuff wrong, and she was always there/ I could reach out to her, and it was wonderful for me. I’m a big fan, and she was very available to the show,” Sarnoff said. “We had her in Season 2, she was in the writers’ room a bunch where we would Zoom with her and talk to her about what we were planning. And she has unbelievable ideas, and she was just a pleasure to have as a resource.”

Scarpetta, Season 2, Premiere Date TBA, Prime Video