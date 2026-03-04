Is ‘Scarpetta’ Returning for Season 2?

Amanda Bell
Comments
NIcole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis in Scarpetta
Prime Video

Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta novels finally get the screen treatment in Scarpetta, an eight-episode crime drama premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 11.

The star-studded series follows the renowned medical examiner on a new serial killing case that has some unsettling connections to her career-making case from the ’90s.

So is the series a one-and-done, or is there more to come? Here’s what we know.

Is Scarpetta renewed for Season 2?

Yes! Prime Video ordered two seasons of the series.

When will Scarpetta Season 2 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been revealed, but TV Insider has learned that the series goes back into production starting on Monday, March 9.

Who will star in Scarpetta Season 2?

It is expected that all members of the main cast will return to their roles for Season 2.

The series takes place across two timelines. In the present-day storyline, Nicole Kidman stars as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, while Jamie Lee Curtis stars as her chaotic sister Dorothy Farinelli, Bobby Cannavale stars as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker stars as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Ariana DeBose stars as Kay’s niece Lucy. In the ’90s-set timeline, meanwhile, Rosy McEwen stars as Kay, while Amanda Righetti stars as Dorothy, Jake Cannavale stars as Pete, and Hunter Parrish stars as Benton.

What will happen in Scarpetta Season 2?

An official description of the second season has not yet been revealed, but writer, executive producer, and showrunner Liz Sarnoff confirmed it will continue from the events of Season 1’s finale: “It’s half in the past and half in the present. And in the past, it’s a little bit later [than Season 1], and then the present picks up where we left off,” she told TV Insider.

The logline for Season 1 reads, “This dual narrative explores Kay Scarpetta’s journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late ’90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli, confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she’s built.”

See Nicole Kidman's Medical Examiner Get a Creepy New Case in 'Scarpetta' Trailer
Related

See Nicole Kidman's Medical Examiner Get a Creepy New Case in 'Scarpetta' Trailer

What else is there to know about Scarpetta Season 2?

Sarnoff also confirmed that the novels’ author was involved with the creation of the series, including its second season. “She read all the scripts and corrected us when we got stuff wrong, and she was always there/ I could reach out to her, and it was wonderful for me. I’m a big fan, and she was very available to the show,” Sarnoff said. “We had her in Season 2, she was in the writers’ room a bunch where we would Zoom with her and talk to her about what we were planning. And she has unbelievable ideas, and she was just a pleasure to have as a resource.”

Scarpetta, Season 2, Premiere Date TBA, Prime Video

Scarpetta key art
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis

Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale

Simon Baker

Simon Baker

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Rosy McEwen

Rosy McEwen

Amanda Righetti

Amanda Righetti

Jake Cannavale

Jake Cannavale

Hunter Parrish

Hunter Parrish

Full Cast & Crew

Amazon Prime Video

Series

Crime drama

Thriller

Latest Headlines

More Scarpetta ›

Scarpetta




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hoda Kotb and Chuck Adams on the October 2, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today'; Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie, Instagram, December 27, 2025.
1
Hoda Kotb Recalls Similar Missing Persons Case to Nancy Guthrie
Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck
2
Joy Behar & Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s ‘The View’ Reunion Comes With an Awkward Comment
Nancy Guthrie via Savannah Guthrie's Instagram, January 27, 2025.
3
Small Detail Could Have Prevented Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping, Says Ex-SWAT Boss
Scott Speedman as RJ Decker — 'RJ Decker' Series Premiere
4
Scott Speedman Breaks Down Shocking Reveal in ‘RJ Decker’ Premiere
Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel as Belle, and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton — 'Marshals'
5
‘Marshals’ Premiere Is Most-Watched New CBS Scripted Series Since 2018