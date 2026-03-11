7 Burning Questions We Have for ‘Scarpetta’ Season 2

Amanda Bell
Past Kay (Rosy McEwen) and Past Marino (Jake Cannavale) in SCARPETTA SEASON 1
The first season of Scarpetta has dropped in full on Prime Video, and while the eight-episode run brought the case(s) of the day to a close, there are still some major question marks that the already-in-progress second season will have to answer. (Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Scarpetta Season 1.)

The Season 1 finale revealed who the modern-day killer was and why the murders of Gwen Hainey and Cammy echoed Kay Scarpetta’s (Nicole Kidman and Rosy McEwen) career-making case from the ’90s so much. As it turned out, Officer Ryan was the nephew of the original serial murderer, a 9-1-1 operator Kay tracked down and killed after he tried to attack her, and he staged the murders to resemble the original case to get Kay’s attention. Like his uncle, Kay was able to defend herself and killed him when he attacked her. However, there were still many loose ends left dangling by the final moments, which will surely be addressed in the next season.

Here are the biggest burning questions we have about Scarpetta for Season 2.

Who killed AI Janet?

Janet (Janet Montgomery), the AI version of the real-life wife of Lucy (Ariana DeBose), appeared to be disabled in the finale, and Lucy was quick to blame either her mother Dorothy (Jamie Lee Curtis) or her Aunt Kay. Last we saw Janet, the device was interacting with Kay and acknowledged that the real Janet wrote the code, and AI Janet knew it was hurting Lucy by existing. Kay then asked the computerized Janet for a favor, though we don’t know what. When confronted, Dorothy swore she didn’t do it, and Kay vehemently insisted that she would “never” destroy AI Janet, but somebody sure seems to have. So did AI Janet somehow turn the supposed failsafe key and delete itself, and if not, who took down Lucy’s digital wife?

Does Pete really love Kay?

Before her demise, AI Janet revealed its theory that Pete Marino (Bobby Cannavale), though married to Dorothy, was secretly in love with Kay. Certainly, we saw he was willing to drop everything to join the serial killer investigation with her, and, of course, he took the blame for the death of the ’90s killer for reasons that are still unclear. In the end, when presented with an ultimatum by Dorothy to choose either her or Kay, Pete went with his wife. But the last shot of them in the hotel together did not indicate a happy home life for either of them. So is he really in love with her? Bobby Cannavale, for what it’s worth, has his own theory about Pete’s true feelings for Kay Scarpetta. But we have to wonder whether he and Dorothy can or should survive as a couple.

What did Blaise Fruge have to say?

Lucy’s new real-life lover, Blaise (Tiya Sircar), revealed she was in trouble at work thanks to her ride-along with Lucy from earlier in the season. After Lucy decided to break up with her on the spot, the two exchanged harsh words. In the final moments of the season, Blaise called Kay to reveal what she learned from Dr. Kaminsky about where the two victims, Gwen Hainey and Cammy, got their synthetic skin grafts, and she found out a third person who was in the trial. Her call cut out as she said the name of that person, so we didn’t get to hear. So who was it? And what’s next for Blaise?

Detective Pete Marino (Bobby Cannavale), Kay Scarpetta (Nicole Kidman)

What did Abby do about Bill Boltz?

Abby (Sosie Bacon) alleged that city attorney Bill Boltz (Mike Vogel) assaulted her in the ’90s-set timeline and vowed revenge after finding out that her sister’s killer was finally dead. But what became of that threat, if anything? 

What does Benton have to hide?

After arresting the boyfriend of Gwen Hainey for the recent spate of murders — despite knowing he didn’t do it — Benton (Simon Baker) insisted that Kay stop looking into the true identity of the killer. He also revealed he had dark thoughts of graphic violence ever since he was a child, which Kay did not appear to understand. He then told Kay he wanted a divorce and fell into the arms of his partner Tron (Anna Diop). So why didn’t he want Kay to investigate further, what else is he hiding, and what’s next for him, Kay, and Tron?

Who walked in on Kay in the last shot?

After the killer revealed himself to be Officer Ryan in the finale, Kay defended herself by bludgeoning him without abandon, beating him to a pulp well beyond death. Just then, someone unseen walked in through her front door. So who was her untimely visitor? Chances are, it was Maggie (Stephanie Faracy), coming to deliver the documents she’d collected to expose Kay’s predecessor, Dr. Reddy, for his misdeeds, but we don’t know for sure. 

What is Lucy trying to achieve with Matt Peterson?

After confronting her mom and aunt over AI Janet’s “death,” Lucy went to Matt Peterson, who grappled with his grief by attempting to resurrect the dead, even decades after his wife’s death. The two were later seen performing a ritual, so what will become of this?

