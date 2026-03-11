7 Burning Questions We Have for ‘Scarpetta’ Season 2

The first season of Scarpetta has dropped in full on Prime Video, and while the eight-episode run brought the case(s) of the day to a close, there are still some major question marks that the already-in-progress second season will have to answer. (Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Scarpetta Season 1.)

The Season 1 finale revealed who the modern-day killer was and why the murders of Gwen Hainey and Cammy echoed Kay Scarpetta’s (Nicole Kidman and Rosy McEwen) career-making case from the ’90s so much. As it turned out, Officer Ryan was the nephew of the original serial murderer, a 9-1-1 operator Kay tracked down and killed after he tried to attack her, and he staged the murders to resemble the original case to get Kay’s attention. Like his uncle, Kay was able to defend herself and killed him when he attacked her. However, there were still many loose ends left dangling by the final moments, which will surely be addressed in the next season.

Here are the biggest burning questions we have about Scarpetta for Season 2.