Nicole Kidman in ‘Scarpetta,’ Generation Gaps in ‘Age of Attraction,’ Candice Bergen Visits ‘Shrinking,’ Streaming ‘Zootopia’

Connie Chornuk/Prime

Scarpetta

Series Premiere

Joining Bosch and Cross from page to screen with only the last name needed to attract longtime fans, an eight-part adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s bestsellers stars Nicole Kidman as Kay Scarpetta, the driven medical examiner whose methods of dissection and detection have entertained readers since 1990. The series (all episodes available for binge-watching) unfolds over two timelines: in the present day, when the seasoned forensic pathologist returns to her Virginia roots to resume her role as the state’s Chief Medical Examiner; and another reaching back 28 years, when the young and inexperienced Kay (played by Rosy McEwen) tackles a troubling murder case that comes back to haunt her all these decades later. Simon Baker co-stars as Kay’s FBI profiler husband, with Bobby Cannavale as her unofficial partner, a retired detective, and pulling focus on the home front, an over-the-top Jamie Lee Curtis as Kay’s overbearing sister Dorothy and Ariana DeBose as her niece Lucy, who in the weirdest subplot is burying her grief over the death of her wife Janet (New Amsterdam‘s Janet Montgomery) by hanging out obsessively with Janet’s overly sympathetic AI avatar. At times, it feels like there are two or three shows fighting for attention. (See the full Scarpetta review.)

Netflix

Age of Attraction

Series Premiere

“Age is just a number” is a phrase you hear several times in TV’s latest “social experiment” in dating. But is it? These singles will find out, as they forge connections with only one question off limits: How old are you? Some of them are more mature than they look, others much younger, but it’s their varying levels of life experience that might set them apart. Those who reveal their actual age in the “Promise Room” and move forward with their relationships will face more hurdles in the real world, including introducing their new mate to their friends and family. “Let’s toast to ageless dating,” say hosts Nick Viall (The Bachelor) and wife Natalie Joy, who are 18 years apart in age. The series launches with five episodes, followed by two more on March 18 and a finale on March 25.

Shrinking

Candice Bergen pays a memorable visit to the comedy series as Derek’s (Ted McGinley) frosty mother Connie, checking up on her son after his health scare and memorably sparring with equally spiky daughter-in-law Liz (Christa Miller), who’s irked by Connie’s passive-aggressive courtesies. “Liz, you kill me,” Connie deadpans. “Right back atcha, Connie,” Liz barks. When Paul (Harrison Ford) intervenes to mediate, the comic sparks between him and Connie are a sight to behold. Elsewhere, Jimmy (Jason Segel) marks his late wife’s birthday with daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) in scenes that underscore the sadness with humor, one of the show’s specialties.

Everett Collection

Zootopia 2

Streaming Premiere

Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and her foxy partner Nick (Jason Bateman) return for the wildly successful animated sequel, making its streaming debut after breaking box-office records as the highest-grossing animated movie ever with $1.8 billion worldwide. Now rookie cops in Zootopia, Judy and Nick, are put on the case when a forbidden reptile, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), shows up to restore his species’ place in this animalistic society.

Jackie Brown / CBS

America’s Culinary Cup

9:30/8:30c

Where’s the beef? Hanging from hooks, and it’s the chefs’ job to cut these hind saddles of steer down to size in a butchery showdown that kicks off the second episode of the “high steaks” (Padma Lakshmi‘s pun) cooking competition. Meat maestro Pat LaFrieda is the guest as the chefs show their skills, speed, and precision in turning these slabs into flank steak, New York strips, filet mignons, top sirloin, and other cuts. In the elimination round, they’re challenged to take one of these portions and prepare it two ways for 100 hungry customers at the first-ever “Culinary Cup Carnivore Classic.” Do not watch this on an empty stomach.