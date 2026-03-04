What To Know Patricia Arquette talks about Severance Season 3 and how she approaches spoilers.

Arquette, who starred on Medium, also discusses her own experiences with psychic moments.

You may not get any spoilers from Patricia Arquette if you ask her about the upcoming season of Severance, but you might get to experience what it’s like to interact with her complex character from the Apple TV series, Harmony Cobel.

“My character has a different kind of relationship with the truth because of the way she was raised in Lumon,” Arquette shared with TV Insider on the red carpet at the Actor Awards on March 1.

Harmony knows “what it means to support the corporation no matter what,” she added. “’Truth be damned. You do what you need to support the corporation.’ She was kind of raised with that ethos.’”

Fans of Severance were left with some questions in last year’s Season 2 finale, which showed Mark (Adam Scott) choosing not to reunite with his outie, and some unsettling truths about Lumon and its ritual of sacrificing goats.

“I know [the writers] have been working very hard on [Season 3] and I’m excited about it,” Arquette said.

In Season 2, viewers saw Harmony return to her hometown and her association with Lumon was expanded. Following revelations between Lumon and Harmony, she allied herself with Mark, helping him in his quest to find his wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

TV Insider reported last month that filming for Severance Season 3 is not set to take place until this summer.

Arquette has a battleplan when devotees of the show ask her for details on what’s going to happen next. “My inner Harmony Cobel comes out and I just want to deceive them,” she told us with a wry smile. “It’s to throw them off the trail because that’s just the way she’s been taught. I don’t think people really want you to tell them. Yes, I know things, but do people really want to know?”

The cast of Severance was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Actor Awards. While the cast didn’t take home the coveted statue, Arquette is no stranger to accolades. The actress won the 2005 Primetime Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Allison DuBois in Medium.

Arquette brought a grounded reality to Allison, a mother of three daughters who possessed psychic abilities and used those gifts to act as a consultant for the Phoenix, Arizona, district attorney’s office in fictional Mariposa County. The series, created by Glenn Gordon Caron (Moonlighting), was based on the real-life Allison DuBois, an author who claimed to have worked with law enforcement agencies using her own psychic powers.

Does Arquette ever have psychic moments? “I have them all the time,” she cheerfully responded. “A couple of nights ago, I was thinking about my ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend. They were expecting a baby and [the due date] was around March 9. They were on my mind one night, so I called them the next morning, and I asked, ‘How are you guys doing?’ They were like, ‘We just had the baby last night.’ I was like, ‘Yeah. I felt like something was going on.’”

In another instance, a friend of Arquette’s was writing a number on an orange peel and asked her pal to guess what the number was that she was scribbling, between 1 and 10. “She did it twice,” Arquette said. “I said, ‘4′ the first time, and ‘8′ the second. She said, ‘You’re right.’

“I think [these moments] are there if we look for them,” Arquette mused. “It’s about being open to knowing that they’re there, and I think there are times when [those feelings] are stronger.”

Severance, Season 3, TBA, Apple TV+