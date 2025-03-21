‘Severance’ Aftershow: Stars Break Down Mark & Gemma’s Ending and Mr. Milchick’s Dance (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below and video above contain MAJOR spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 10, “Cold Harbor.”]

Severance‘s Season 2 finale has arrived, which means the final installment of TV Insider’s own iLUMONations: A Severance Aftershow, has also landed.

In the latest episode, “Cold Harbor,” Mark (Adam Scott) completed the titular work assignment in MDR, but after communicating with his outie via camcorder conversation, it was relayed that his outie’s wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) was being held captive on a lower floor. Considering her precarious predicament, it was conveyed that Gemma was in grave danger if she remained there.

Informing Helly (Britt Lower) of the situation, she decides to distract their floor manager Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) when a grand performance ensues, celebrating Mark’s work triumph. The distraction allows Mark to seek out Gemma who is accessible via the Exports hallway elevator.

Britt Lower and Adam Scott in the 'Severance' Season 2 finale

Apple TV+

But a chance encounter with Lumon higher-up Mr. Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) sparks a physical fight in which Mammalians Nurturable Department head, Lorne (Gwendoline Christie) gets involved. The tussle finds Mark leading Mr. Drummond downstairs as he holds the man at nail gun-point.

When Mark’s outie is reactivated with the elevator ride though, he accidentally pulls the trigger into Mr. Drummond’s jugular, leaving his outie with quite a bloody shock. Mark doesn’t stay distracted for long though as he eventually finds the Cold Harbor room and manages to open the door, finding Gemma under the severance spell.

Once he coaxes her into the hallway, her outie is reactivated and the pair share an emotional reunion, but only briefly. Running to escape Lumon’s Dr. Mauer (Robby Benson), Gemma and Mark head upstairs in the elevator only to be switched back to their innie forms, in Gemma’s case, Ms. Casey.

Still knowing that the goal is to save Gemma, Mark takes her by the hand and runs for the exit staircase on the MDR floor where Gemma’s outie is reactivated, but as she pleads for Mark to join her, his innie wins out, running to Helly’s side and down the hallways. With so much ground to cover, Lachman, Tillman, Christie, and Jen Tullock who plays Mark’s sister Devon weigh in on the finale’s biggest moments in our latest aftershow, above.

Ranging from Mark’s conversation between his innie and outie to Lorne’s brutal fight with Mr. Drummond as well as where Gemma’s head is when Mark turns away from her. Regarding the couple’s long-awaited reunion, Lachman calls it, “quite cathartic” adding that, “I’ve lived with this character for so long and… I really do care for her and care about the way that Mark cares for her.”

As for her resulting emotions upon being rejected shortly after, Lachman adds, “I couldn’t stop crying… I had to just take a moment because it is so, so sad.” See what else the stars are discussing by watching the full video interview, above, and let us know what you thought of the Severance finale in the comments section, below.

Severance, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Apple TV+

