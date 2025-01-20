‘Severance’: Everything We Know About a Potential Season 3

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Britt Lower and Adam Scott in 'Severance' Season 2
Apple TV+

Severance

 More

Severance is back and continuing to unravel the mystery that is Lumon Industries through the eyes of Adam Scott‘s Mark Scout. While fans dig deeper into the Kier of it all, we’re already thinking about when and if there will be a third season of the Apple TV+ hit.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about a potential third season of Severance ranging from casting to what the creatives behind the drama have teased regarding another chapter. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know your thoughts on the idea of a third season in the comments section.

Will Severance return for Season 3?

Adam Scott, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, and Britt Lower in 'Severance' Season 2

Apple TV+

No official renewal or order for a third season has been announced but during a Today appearance, executive producer and director Ben Stiller promised that following the three-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, “We’re gonna try to make it happen sooner than that.” But Stiller was quick to follow up that comment with, “If it is, in fact, happening, which we think it might, but I can’t say anything because nothing officially has been said…”

In other words, a Season 3 renewal is very likely, but stay tuned for official word.

Who would star in Severance Season 3?

Currently, the series cast includes Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken, among others. We’ll have to wait until Season 2 fully plays out to make predictions about which stars will return for Season 3, but for now, we’re holding out hope these carry-overs from Season 1 will continue to stick with it.

'Severance': Why Is Helly Lying About Her Outie Identity?
Related

'Severance': Why Is Helly Lying About Her Outie Identity?

What would happen in a Severance Season 3?

Beyond continuing to follow the Lumon employees, that will depend on what happens in Season 2.

Who would make Severance Season 3?

The creative team behind the series includes creator Dan Erickson, who also serves as a writer and executive producer with director Stiller. Other executive producers include Scott, Arquette, John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. Whether all these creatives will return for a potential third season remains to be seen, but stay tuned.

Let us know if you hope to see Severance back for a third season in the comments below, and stay tuned for any updates as Season 2 continues on Apple TV+.

Severance, Season 2, Fridays, Apple TV+

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Severance - Apple TV+

Severance where to stream

Severance

Adam Scott

Britt Lower

John Turturro

Patricia Arquette

Tramell Tillman

Zach Cherry




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sara Haines and Alyssa Fara Griffin
1
‘The View’ Fans Say Sara Haines & Alyssa Farah Griffin Should Get Own Show After Hilarious Video
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Stunned by Player’s ‘Amazing’ $78,000 Solve
Lauren Sanchez, Melania Trump, Kamala Harris at Donald Trump's Inauguration
3
Melania Trump, Lauren Sanchez, Kamala Harris & More Make Waves at 2025 Inauguration
Noel Fielding on GBBO
4
Is Noel Fielding Exiting ‘Great British Baking Show’ Amid Health Issues?
Jack Huston as Lasher, Gabriel Freilich as Felix in 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Episode 3 - 'Cover the Mirrors'
5
Inside Lasher’s Interview With a Vampire in ‘Mayfair Witches’