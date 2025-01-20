Severance is back and continuing to unravel the mystery that is Lumon Industries through the eyes of Adam Scott‘s Mark Scout. While fans dig deeper into the Kier of it all, we’re already thinking about when and if there will be a third season of the Apple TV+ hit.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about a potential third season of Severance ranging from casting to what the creatives behind the drama have teased regarding another chapter. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know your thoughts on the idea of a third season in the comments section.

Will Severance return for Season 3?

No official renewal or order for a third season has been announced but during a Today appearance, executive producer and director Ben Stiller promised that following the three-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, “We’re gonna try to make it happen sooner than that.” But Stiller was quick to follow up that comment with, “If it is, in fact, happening, which we think it might, but I can’t say anything because nothing officially has been said…”

In other words, a Season 3 renewal is very likely, but stay tuned for official word.

Who would star in Severance Season 3?

Currently, the series cast includes Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken, among others. We’ll have to wait until Season 2 fully plays out to make predictions about which stars will return for Season 3, but for now, we’re holding out hope these carry-overs from Season 1 will continue to stick with it.

What would happen in a Severance Season 3?

Beyond continuing to follow the Lumon employees, that will depend on what happens in Season 2.

Who would make Severance Season 3?

The creative team behind the series includes creator Dan Erickson, who also serves as a writer and executive producer with director Stiller. Other executive producers include Scott, Arquette, John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. Whether all these creatives will return for a potential third season remains to be seen, but stay tuned.

Let us know if you hope to see Severance back for a third season in the comments below, and stay tuned for any updates as Season 2 continues on Apple TV+.

Severance, Season 2, Fridays, Apple TV+