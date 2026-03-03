Southern Hospitality is about to return for its fourth season on Thursday, March 4, but the show will be without one of its original cast members, Will Kulp. After starring on the first three seasons of the show alongside longtime love Emmy Sharrett, as well as Mia Alario, Leva Bonaparte, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Maddi Reese, Grace Lilly, and TJ Dinch, Kulp announced in July 2025 that he will not be coming back.

He’ll still be Southern Hospitality-adjacent, though, as Sharrett is a main cast member on Season 4.

Kulp’s decision to leave the Bravo series came after a tough Season 3 for the couple. Scroll down for everything we know about why Kulp left Southern Hospitality and what he’s doing now.

Why did Will Kulp leave Southern Hospitality?

Although Kulp didn’t announce his exit from the show until July 2025, the writing was on the wall when he opted not to attend the Season 3 reunion a few months earlier. At the time, Sharrett said that her then-boyfriend’s mental health could not handle the stress of the reunion. Kulp was at the center of cheating rumors during Season 3 when it was alleged that he was unfaithful to Sharrett while away at law school, and the scandal was a hot topic of conversation throughout the season and at the reunion.

However, Kulp had a lot more to say about his exit in a July 2025 Instagram Story, per Parade. “A little update: The new season has started filming, and unsurprisingly, I will not be a part of it this year,” he shared. “I will likely never film a second of reality TV ever again. It has been a horrible experience and a life lesson.”

He continued, “A big thanks to some cast, some production, Andy Cohen and ALL of the crew for the seasons past. You know who you are. Your kindness and professionalism are rare occurrences in the industry. Best of luck to this new season. Hope it can be entertaining without a defamatory story line or unwanted use of my name, image and likeness.”

After slamming his cast members, he also went on to shade production, adding, “When it is appropriate, I will talk more about experiences and production and the network that led to this decision.

Are Will Kulp and Emmy Sharrett still together?

Despite Kulp’s exit from the series, he and Sharrett are still going strong. In fact, shortly after Season 3 ended, the two got engaged in May 2025. In January, Sharrett revealed that she was wedding dress shopping amid the planning of their nuptials.

At BravoCon in November 2025, Sharrett revealed that she and her future husband still didn’t have a wedding date. “I might’ve talked about getting married for a long time, but I’ve never actually thought about my wedding and what I’d want and where I’d want it or how many people or the color scheme,” she explained. “So, it is a work in progress, to say the least.”

While Kulp has admitted to talking badly about Sharrett behind her back, he has adamantly denied the cheating rumors, and she has stood by him. “If Will did cheat on me, I would never speak to him again. Goodbye,” she told ET in 2025. “I take no s**t. I know Will like the back of my hand. That man, he’s never cheated on me. He’s many things, but a cheater is not one of them.”

What is Will Kulp doing now?

Kulp is continuing his journey to become a lawyer. He is currently in law school at the University of South Carolina, with a projected graduation in 2026. Kulp began law school in 2023 after filming Season 2 of Southern Hospitality.

In law school, Kulp is the technology editor for the South Carolina Law Review, per his LinkedIn. He served as a summer associate at RPWB Law Firm in Charleston in 2025.

Southern Hospitality, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, March 4, 9/8c, Bravo