The fun has only just begun on King Street. Southern Hospitality has not yet been renewed for a fourth season. However, details about what might be ahead if and when the Southern Charm spinoff returns are starting to come through.

Here’s a look at what we know about Southern Hospitality Season 4 so far.

Has Southern Hospitality been renewed for Season 4?

Not yet, but there are a lot of good signs that it will be. Queens of Bravo reported a rumor that the series’ renewal (along with that of Southern Charm Season 11) is inevitable. That is not a surprise, really, given the strong ratings the most recent season has seen. In February, Deadline reported that the show was up 22% in overall audience, making it the first show on Bravo to grow its audience in over five years.

Who will star in Southern Hospitality Season 4?

Republic and Bourbon and Bubbles boss Leva Bonaparte has already expressed her intent to return to the show — after announcing that she would not return as a full-time Charmer next season, she added, “Where you will see me is on Southern Hospitality in full force where I can focus my energy on the business and the show that has really found its footing this year thanks to the fans, the bravo bloggers and the GOAT network @nbc @bravotv ! So this isn’t TV goodbye! Just maybe a you’ll see me a little less!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEVA BONAPARTE (@levabonaparte)

No word yet on which of the other Season 3 regulars will return, but there’s reason to suspect Season 3 may have been the end of the road for one star: On a March 12 episode of the Viall Files podcast, Will Kulp expressed doubt about whether he’d return to the show for another season. “It’s difficult for me. I think the clearest thing for me is that I’ll always support Emmy [Sharrett, girlfriend] and her position on the show,” he said. Kulp admitted that he “ruffled some feathers” by not participating in the cast’s Season 3 reunion and that he “regret[ted] it a little bit.” Notably, Will’s absence from cast events was a continuous storyline throughout Season 3, as he and Emmy faced multiple questions about his loyalty to her. Will also said the other castmates “aren’t [his] friends anymore” and that being on the show affected his job prospects in the field of law, saying, “I think there are some conversations I need to have about how the show is filmed. I also think that the two most important things in my life right now are my relationship and what’s left of my legal career after all this. I just don’t see reality TV as a format where relationships thrive.” However, he said he is supportive of Emmy’s continued participation in the show.

Others on the cast for Season 3 included Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, T.J. Dinch, Bradley Carter, Mia Alario, Grace Lilly, Molly Moore, Lake Rucker, Austin Stephan, and Michols Peña.

When will Southern Hospitality Season 4 premiere?

Though cameras are rumored to be rolling on Southern Charm Season 11 in Charleston, South Carolina — in order to catch the aftermath of Craig Conover‘s big breakup from Paige DeSorbo, allegedly — it’s less clear when production will kick off on Southern Hospitality Season 4. However, chances are, filming will take place before or during the summer for a late fall debut (previously, Season 1 premiered in late November; Season 2 followed in December; and Season 3 debuted in January).

Southern Hospitality, Bravo and Peacock