Will Kulp is done with Southern Hospitality — and, perhaps, with reality TV in general. Kulp announced his exit from the Bravo show ahead of its fourth season, indicating that he has beef with the network and with selected producers.

“A little update: The new season has started filming, and unsurprisingly, I will not be a part of it this year,” Kulp wrote in his Instagram Stories on Friday, July 18, per Parade. “I will likely never film a second of reality TV ever again. It has been a horrible experience and a life lesson.”

The bartender-turned-law student gave “big thanks” to reunion host Andy Cohen and all the Southern Hospitality crew members, but only “some” of the cast members and producers.

“You know who you are,” he said. “Your kindness and professionalism are rare occurrences in the industry. Best of luck to this new season. I hope it can be entertaining without a defamatory storyline or the unwanted use of my name, image, and likeness.”

Kulp said that “when it is appropriate,” he will “talk more about experiences with production and the network which led to this decision.”

He told fans, “I am happy to be moving on, and I will be cheering [costar and fiancée] Emmy [Sharrett] on from the sidelines with the rest of you.”

Kulp and Sharrett are two of the original stars of Southern Hospitality, a Southern Charm spinoff that premiered in November 2022 and follows Leva Bonaparte’s staff at her Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina. In the show’s third season, which premiered this January, Kulp and Sharrett weathered rumors that he was unfaithful.

“Will has 110 percent been faithful to me,” Sharrett told Us Weekly in January. “I do not believe Will cheated on me at all for one second. … I would dump Will in two seconds if he cheated on me, gone, goodbye. I will not be disrespected.”

But on the topic of disrespect, the server said she had talked to Kulp about the negative comments he’d made behind her back. “You take it out on the people closest to you and you say stuff you don’t mean because you’re avoiding the reality of what’s really causing your pain in your life, which for him at the time was law school,” she said. “Will and I had our own conversation about it where he was incredibly apologetic and embarrassed, and he knew it was inappropriate.”

