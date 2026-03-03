In 2013, Vanderpump Rules premiered and took Bravo by storm. While the show saw many casting changes over the years, stars including Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, and James Kennedy were staples, while Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder also all made names for themselves on the reality series.

After “Scandoval” rocked the group in 2023, they filmed one more season that aired the following year. When Season 12 was confirmed in November 2024, it was revealed that the new installment would star a brand new group of cast members, resulting in a complete series overhaul.

But with ratings dipping lower than usual, will Vanderpump Rules be coming back for Season 13? Scroll down for everything we know.

Is Vanderpump Rules returning for Season 13?

So far, Bravo has not officially confirmed plans for the future of Vanderpump Rules. However, Season 12 cast member Chris Hahn previously told The U.S. Sun, “It’s happening. You didn’t hear it from me, but it’s definitely happening.”

Andy Cohen also recently praised the cast and teased TMZ, “I think Season 2 will be even better.”

Who is in the Vanderpump Rules Season 13 cast?

Well, we won’t know the full cast until there is an official confirmation that the show is returning. However, there can’t be a Vanderpump Rules without Lisa Vanderpump, so if the show does come back, we know she’ll be at the helm.

Season 12 starred employees at Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant: Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, and Kim Suarez. Shayne Davis, a friend of the group who was not employed at SUR, was also a main cast member.

When does Vanderpump Rules Season 13 premiere?

Since it’s not confirmed that there will be production on Season 13, there is no premiere date at this time. Season 12 premiered in December 2025, and for the most part, the previous seasons have started around the same time (at the end of fall), albeit a few where production shifted due to COVID-19.

Vanderpump Rules is generally filmed during the spring and the very beginning of summer.

