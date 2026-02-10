Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

Lisa Vanderpump has been sharing her life with Bravo viewers since she first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. While the restaurant owner has documented some major milestones in her life, she’s also opened up about some of the hardest moments she’s gone through, such as her brother’s death.

Mark Vanderpump died on May 1, 2018, and Lisa was left absolutely heartbroken. “This has come as a shock to us all,” she told Daily Mail at the time. “My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this.”

Scroll down for everything we know about Mark’s death.

What happened to Lisa Vanderpump’s brother?

Mark died by suicide at 59 years old. He was found unresponsive in his England home on April 30, 2018, and died in the hospital during the early hours of the next day.

An inquest into Mark’s death was completed in October 2018, according to Gloucestershire Live. The coroner ruled Mark’s death a suicide, noting, “He was alone, he was not expecting to be disturbed, and from the nature of the texts [he sent], he was saying goodbye and his unequivocal actions satisfy me that an intention was there and it is suicide.”

However, Lisa said on a 2019 episode of RHOBH that she didn’t think her brother’s death was intentional. “I know my brother well enough to know my brother didn’t mean to do this,” she said. “It was a cry for help that went horribly wrong.”

The coroner spoke with Mark’s father, who revealed that he and his wife had a meal with the now-deceased on April 29. His father noted that Mark was in a “low mood” during the meal, which is why he called in to check on him the next day. When Mark didn’t answer, his father visited his home and found him unresponsive on the couch.

According to Mark’s father, Mark had been experiencing “financial problems,” and he had reportedly tried to end his own life in the past.

Was Lisa Vanderpump’s brother married?

Mark was not married at the time of his death. He was engaged to Gemma Ramsay, and the two had reportedly been having relationship issues, according to Mark’s father.

The coroner was provided with a text message exchange between Mark and Gemma from the day he died. “In the early hours of April 30 they are arguing via text and essentially it is clear he says goodbye to Gemma,” the inquest determined.

The coroner added, “No further messages were sent or received until 9:15am on the Monday morning when Gemma attempted to contact him but there was no response. It looks from the texts as if they had been having arguments throughout the month of April.”

Did Lisa Vanderpump’s brother have kids?

Yes, Mark was a father to two sons, Jack Vanderpump, born in January 1994, and Sam Vanderpump, born in March 1997.

Since 2024, Sam has been a cast member on Made in Chelsea. “I just find it really difficult to talk about my dad. I’m never going through anything alone,” Sam said on an episode of the show. Speaking to now-wife Alice Yaxley, Sam said, “I’ve always got you and my family, but it’s definitely on my mind. I struggle with the fact my dad’s not going to be there at our wedding and I struggle with the fact that our child’s not going to know their grandad. It’s very sad, especially with the way he went.”

Sam founded the currency exchange business Vanderpump FX in 2021, according to his LinkedIn. Jack works as a senior mobile engineer for Zopa Bank, per his LinkedIn.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.