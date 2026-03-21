MS Now’s Stephanie Ruhle Shares Details of Private Conversation With Donald Trump

Michelle Stein
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Stephanie Ruhle, Donald Trump
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What To Know

  • MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle finally secured a 15-minute phone interview with President Donald Trump after weeks of daily attempts.
  • Trump told Ruhle he “shouldn’t even be answering” her call, citing her tough reporting, but proceeded to discuss the ongoing war in Iran.
  • During the conversation, Trump claimed Iran was two weeks away from having a nuclear bomb and asserted the U.S. “obliterated their nuclear power.”

MS Now‘s Stephanie Ruhle recently divulged details of a private conversation with President Donald Trump.

On Friday, March 20, Ruhle finally interviewed the POTUS after calling every day for weeks in an attempt to discuss the war in Iran. She recounted the 15-minute phone call with Trump during MS Now’s All In With Chris Hayes.

“When the president saw me call, I was just as surprised as he was that he answered,” Ruhle admitted, per Mediaite. “So, we’re 20 days into this war, and like so many other reporters, I have called the president every single day to no avail. And every other day except today, I have called him from my home office with my notes so I’m ready to go, hoping he’s going to speak to me.”

The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle host continued, “And every day, he never picks up. And I hear about an interview, interview, doesn’t pick up for me. This morning I was in the back of an Uber with my child sitting next to me on the way to an airport, and I thought, I’m gonna leave him one more message. Maybe I can get him on the phone this afternoon. And lo and behold, it’s 9:30 in the morning. I’m in the back of a Honda Pilot with a 12-year-old next to me.”

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Upon answering Ruhle’s call, Trump told her that he “shouldn’t even be answering.” She said the POTUS told her, “You’re very mean to me. You’re very hard on me.”

Additionally, Ruhle said the president told her that Iran was “two weeks away from having a nuclear bomb” and “had definitive plans to use it.”

“There is no evidence that we have heard this from absolutely anyone. But this is his argument. This is why we had to do it,” she shared. “And for him, it’s funny because over the course of the conversation, when I asked about a regime change, did he expect or want to have influence over who would be the next ruler? He kept saying, ‘Well, that’s important, but not as important as them not having nuclear power, and we obliterated their nuclear power.’”

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