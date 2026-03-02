Nicole Curtis Shuts Down Rumors About How She’s Handling HGTV Cancellation

What To Know Nicole Curtis addressed rumors about her reaction to HGTV canceling Rehab Addict.

The show was canceled after footage surfaced of Curtis using a racial slur on set, prompting HGTV to remove Rehab Addict from its lineup and streaming services.

Curtis apologized for the controversy, as well as revealed that the footage was leaked by someone close who demanded money from her.

It’s been nearly a month since HGTV canceled Rehab Addict, and Nicole Curtis is setting the record straight on how she’s handling the news.

Curtis took to Instagram on Friday, February 27, to share a screenshot of a news story about the show’s unexpected end. While the article featured a photo of Curtis looking distraught, she clarified that the snap was from a Season 1 episode of Rehab Addict back in 2010.

“I’m great (even though some friends at TMZ followed us from school and grabbed pics of me & commented I look ‘like she’s hiding with that down low’),” she wrote. “Jokes on them (I always look a bit disheveled & with my hat covering my tired mom look) ) and I was, by true form, rocking one of my own label flannels and representing Detroit with my hat of choice.”

Curtis went on to note that Rehab Addict‘s cancellation isn’t at the top of her priority list at the moment. “I have a few friends battling for their lives right now, so don’t expect to find me curled up in a fetal position regarding a tv show….ever,” she wrote. “Life is short, but also, a long game.”

She continued, “I gave 15 years of my life to making millions of dollars for a lot of people (to those people, you’re welcome-btw, i made an episodic rate only-no residuals) and for a long time devoted my life to making them all happy —then I realized it wasnt getting me to where I wanted to be -home with my family, my friends at peace. You all know this, I went from cranking out 30 episodes a year at my peak —to a calm… I’ll do some when I feel like it. Which, of course, bucked the system.”

Curtis said she’s busy filming another home renovation project, and that she will be “keeping all my media right next to me” from now on. “Certain people have lost their entry ticket to my life in the past few weeks, but all good,” she added. “God has always had a plan for me and I’m here for it.”

Season 9 of Rehab Addict returned from a months-long hiatus on February 11. That same day, HGTV canceled the series after footage of Curtis using a racial slur on set leaked online. “[We were] recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict,” the network said in a statement to People. “Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV.”

Rehab Addict was subsequently removed from HGTV’s lineup and its streaming services. Curtis, for her part, apologized in a statement to TMZ, stating, “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

In a February 17 Instagram post, Curtis revealed that the footage was released by someone personal who demanded money from her. “I didn’t pay-here we are,” she stated.