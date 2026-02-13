Nicole Curtis Reacts After Ex-Boyfriend Says She Is a ‘Bad Person’ But ‘Not Racist’

What To Know Nicole Curtis was fired from HGTV after a leaked video showed her using a racial slur during a renovation.

Her ex-boyfriend Ryan Sawtelle defended her against accusations of racism but described her as a ‘bad person.’

Curtis claims the video was from a separate 2022 project and was manipulated.

The ex-boyfriend of Rehab Addict host Nicole Curtis, Ryan Sawtelle, has defended the HGTV star against accusations of racism, though he claims she is a “bad person” who treats her crew “like garbage.”

As previously reported, Curtis was fired from HGTV on Wednesday (February 11) after a video emerged of her using a racial slur while renovating a property. In the clip, Curtis is seen having an issue with some wiring and blurts out the N-word, saying, “Why? It’s the last one. Oh, fart n*****.”

Curtis later apologized for her remarks in a statement to TMZ, writing, “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

Sawtelle, who also worked on Rehab Addict, spoke to TMZ himself, telling the outlet he wasn’t surprised the video was leaked because Curtis “treats others on the show like garbage.” However, he stated that Curtis isn’t a racist.

“As much as I dislike her, and it may be validating to see her get in trouble, she is unequivocally not a racist. Nor has she ever said anything racially insensitive over the years we dated, and I have known her,” he said.

Sawtelle also featured in the leaked video, seen holding the ladder while Curtis worked on the wiring. He told TMZ that Curtis often used “nonsensical words and gibberish” to avoid cursing on the show, adding that the racial slur she used was “unfortunate.”

“It was so unexpected, the crew laughed because we knew that isn’t her,” he added, explaining the laughter heard in the video.

“Due to the fact I’d rather run a marathon barefoot on LEGOs than speak to her again, I do not care what anyone really believes,” Sawtelle continued, referring to those who have branded Curtis a racist. “I am just telling you the truth. The bottom line here is that videos like this are not leaked to damage ‘good’ people.”

Curtis responded to her ex’s remarks, telling TMZ that she “appreciates” Sawtelle “admitted to the correct nature of the video.” However, she said he “had no involvement with the show” and “is not someone to speak on any culture of any set of ours.”

“My guys do not care for him because of the hell I went through with knowing him,” she added. “I’ve done my best to be cordial and aired him in the best light. He continues to bring disruption to mine.”

Curtis also shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram page, addressing the video and accusations of racism. She claimed the video was from 2022 and wasn’t filmed for her HGTV show but rather a separate renovation project she was working on.

“I am sorry. I am filled with remorse and regret, just as much as I was one second after that word was said 4 years ago in 2022,” she stated, noting that the clip was “manipulated, edited, and sold to a tabloid to coincide with my return to television.”

Rehab Addict was set to return for the remainder of its ninth season on Wednesday night before HGTV severed ties with Curtis and pulled the show from its network and streaming platforms.

“I make no excuse for this. I am not a victim. Nothing I say or do will take that moment 4 years ago away. I know it was wrong. This will never happen again,” Curtis continued.

She went on to say she has been “submerged in the African American community my entire adult life” and “knows that’s a word that represents evil, pain, torture, trauma when used by someone like me.”

Curtis said she doesn’t know how the word came out so easily, but explained she often throws words together, especially after becoming a mom and not being able to swear on TV. “In recent years, I’ve added fart digger, fart knocker. It’s documented,” she wrote.

The DIY expert ended her post with a ‘to be continued.’