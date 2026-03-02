‘Best Medicine’ Sneak Peek: Josh Charles & Martin Clunes Talk Original ‘Doc Martin’s Guest Spot (VIDEO)

What To Know Martin Clunes guest stars as Dr. Robert Best, the father of Josh Charles’ character, in the March 3 episode of Fox’s Best Medicine, which is based on his series, Doc Martin.

TV Insider has exclusive videos of Charles and Clunes talking about working together as well as a clip of father and son in the show.

Uh-oh, Dr. Martin Best’s (Josh Charles) father is in town, and it seems that he’s hiding something. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 3, episode of Best Medicine, featuring Doc Martin star Martin Clunes as Martin’s father, Dr. Robert Best, as well as another video of the cast talking about his guest spot. (The Fox dramedy is based on the British hit.)

In our clip, Martin joins his father on his morning walk, ostensibly to make sure he doesn’t get lost. But it doesn’t take him long to question him about where he went the night before and call him out when he lies. Martin saw him get in his car. Watch the full video below to see how Robert reacts to being confronted — and the one thing father and son can agree on.

In this next episode, aptly titled “Doc Martin,” Martin is surprised by his parents’ visit — and suspects that his father, who blindsides his sister Sarah (Annie Potts) with infuriating news, is hiding a serious health condition. Plus, while trying to avoid the school’s forthcoming closure amidst its annual Spirit Week sleepover, Louisa (Abigail Spencer) is made acting principal, and Martin and Robert must operate together on Mark (Josh Segarra)

Plus, in the video up top, you can see Charles and Clunes talk about working together. Clunes describes his character as “horrible,” while Charles adds that Robert is “mean, blunt, rude.”

For Charles, having Martin Clunes as a guest star is “a great bridge” for those who love the original show. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Josh, to see him facing the things that I faced,” Clunes notes. He calls it “surreal” to read Best Medicine scripts and not have Martin referring to himself.

Watch the full video to see more from the two about Clunes’ guest spot and the father-and-son clashes, as well as clips from the episode teasing what to expect from Martin’s parents’ visit.

Best Medicine, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox