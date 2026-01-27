Bill O’Reilly Shares Big Health Update After Medical Emergency

What To Know Bill O’Reilly returned to his media duties after a four-day hospital stay for a hereditary condition involving internal bleeding.

He was surprised by the overwhelming support from his audience during his absence, noting that positive messages far outweighed negative ones.

O’Reilly used his return to strongly criticize the Minnesota protests against ICE, blaming state authorities and former President Biden for the unrest and loss of life.

Less than a week after he announced he’d be stepping back from his media duties due to illness, Bill O’Reilly returned on Monday (January 26) with a health update and a hot take on the Minnesota protests.

The former Fox News host provided an update on his website billoreilly.com, revealing he’d spent four days in the hospital due to “a hereditary condition involving internal bleeding” that “took [him] down temporarily.”

“I have the best medical team led by Dr. Ira Jacobson, trying to keep me on the field. Thank God we don’t have socialized medicine in this country. I’d be in a dark container right now,” he added.

O’Reilly also touched on the messages he received over the past week, writing, “I am absolutely stunned by the reaction to my medical situation. You can do a lot of thinking while sitting in a hospital for four days… When I announced a short medical work pause, I did not expect the enormous outpouring of concern.”

He continued, “Yes, a few usual suspects tried to damage me and my family further, and karma will deal with them. The good news is that the haters are far outnumbered by benevolent people.”

The No Spin News anchor noted he will continue to “fight the good fight,” noting, “Plenty of folks have far worse situations than mine. The longevity thing is not up to me. My Christian belief is that we are all here for a reason and there is, indeed, a time for every season.”

O’Reilly’s stint in the hospital did not temper his fiery attitude, as he used Monday’s show to give his take on the Minnesota situation. “I’m going to tell you the truth. And I don’t care if you don’t like the truth or you don’t want to hear the truth. You don’t want to hear it, blast me off right now, because I’m coming right at you,” he said, per The Wrap.

He went on to call what is happening in the state a “disgrace,” referring to the protests against ICE as “an open rebellion” and blasting the actions of Governor Tim Walz.

“If Minnesota authorities stood shoulder-to-shoulder with federal authorities, no one would be dead,” O’Reilly stated. “There is a law against rebellion, and in the United States it is 18 U.S. Code 2383. It is a federal crime to incite, assist or engage in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or its laws.”

He also threw the blame on former President Joe Biden, saying, “He’s the source of the problem. Probably the most corrupt president as far as enforcing federal law in our history. Biden let everybody in. We are all paying the consequences. Two people lost their lives — it starts with Biden.”