Chris Cuomo Fires Back at Megyn Kelly: ‘Little Hater’

Chris Cuomo has responded to Megyn Kelly after the former Fox News host called him out for his comments on her reporting of the Nancy Guthrie case, referring to him as a “douchebag.”

The NewsNation anchor commented on a video clip from SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show on X on Wednesday morning (February 18), telling Kelly, “Get over yourself, little hater. Odd language choice for a mom with young kids. Classy.”

Cuomo was responding to a segment from Kelly’s show in which she defended her coverage of the Nancy Guthrie case. Kelly and other reporters, including former NewsNation anchor Ashleigh Banfield, have suggested that Today host Savannah Guthrie‘s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, is a suspect in the disappearance of the 84-year-old woman.

Kelly has since responded to Cuomo’s latest tweet, retorting, “Fredo, I know your thing is harassing women (runs in the family!) but your focus on me is getting creepy.”

Get over yourself, little hater. Odd language choice for a mom with young kids. Classy. https://t.co/CjjMA1CCUn — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 18, 2026

Fredo, I know your thing is harassing women (runs in the family!) but your focus on me is getting creepy. https://t.co/JJrw0KIbPv — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 18, 2026

On Tuesday (February 17), Cuomo took to X to call out Kelly for her reporting, writing, “It is shameful to play this story for click bait and hint that videos are fake and the family is in focus. dont know if this is payback for nbc paying kelly to GTFO but it is pretty obvious and ugly.”

In response, Kelly dedicated an entire segment to Cuomo on the Tuesday edition of her show, repeatedly referring to him as “Fredo,” a reference to the character from The Godfather.

“Here’s ‘Fredo’ Cuomo on his little-known show on NewsNation, which has less viewers than I have fingers,” Kelly stated. “Let me tell you what Fredo is really upset about. Fredo No-Rato, that’s his real problem. Nobody watches his show on NewsNation… Nobody watches his failed podcast either. Nobody watched his SiriusXM radio show. Nobody watched him on CNN.”

She added, “And therefore, he gets upset at anybody who does well, like our show, which is always one of the top three conservative podcasts in the nation. It’s currently number one on Apple. Fredo doesn’t like that. Because, as I say, Fredo No-Rato. So he gets upset, and he gets jealous.”

Kelly also claimed that Cuomo once called her lawyer and “begged the lawyer to get me to stop mentioning him. He didn’t want me to attack him, because it hurt his little feelings.”

As for her reporting on the Guthrie case, she said, “In an investigation like this, you don’t rule out family because of feelings, because of your little feelings. Everyone remains a suspect until we have somebody in handcuffs.”

She then called out Cuomo for protecting his older brother, Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, who resigned in 2021 following numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

“Because I know you’re in the business of protecting your family,” Kelly continued. “OK, we learned that firsthand during Covid, when you put your loser brother on there and ran cover for him.”

She added, “You didn’t [report] honestly on his many, many problems during Covid, or his many, many problems in grabbing women,” Kelly said. “And perhaps the reason you chose not to do that is that you yourself were accused of having a #MeToo problem, as you well know.”

In 2021, Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by two former CNN colleagues. He was subsequently terminated from CNN.

Kelly concluded, “That’s not what we do here on the actual news. We talk about what the police are doing, and we try to glean where the investigation is going… So this is what you’re going to have to deal with. Actual facts when you try to come for yours truly.”