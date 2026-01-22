Bill O’Reilly Stepping Back Due to Illness: ‘I Am Dealing With a Malady’

What To Know Bill O’Reilly announced he is stepping back from his media duties, including No Spin News, due to an undisclosed illness but will continue to provide updates on his condition.

The former Fox News host made the announcement on his website on Wednesday (January 21), writing, “Hey No Spin Nation. Sorry I am dealing with a malady. We have great doctors so we’ll fight the good fight. Doesn’t affect my fingers so will update you on me, news cycle and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.”

O’Reilly has been hosting and producing No Spin News since he was dismissed from Fox News in 2017 following a New York Times report that claimed he’d settled several sexual harassment lawsuits. The 76-year-old journalist hosted The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News from October 1996 to April 2017.

In addition to hosting No Spin News, O’Reilly makes regular appearances on Chris Cuomo‘s NewsNation show. He’s also served as executive producer on several National Geographic made-for-TV movies, based on his best-selling nonfiction books, including Killing Lincoln, Killing Kennedy, Killing Jesus, and Killing Reagan.

Fans took to social media to react to O’Reilly’s latest announcement, with one X user writing, “Hope you recover quickly, take care.”

“Get well soon, you’ve been missed. No one put sanity into Cuomo show like you do!” said another.

“All the best Bill, you will be missed,” another added.

“Will pray for your quick recovery Bill,” wrote one commenter.

Another wrote, “You are missed already, get well and we will all see you soon!”

“Your Bold Fresh Self will be back on action in no time! Glad you have a great crew around you, Bill!” added another.

“I’m sorry to hear you are not feeling well. I wanted to wish you a speedy recovery and all the best. I watch your show every night, I think for almost 30 years. I guess I’ll be relegated to Fox News for awhile, so please get well soon, we need you healthy and on the field,” said one fan.