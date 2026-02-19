Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly Continue to Take Shots At Each Other

What To Know Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly continue to publicly feud, exchanging insults and criticisms over social media.

The dispute escalated after Cuomo condemned Kelly for implicating family members in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance.

Social media users have criticized both anchors for their ongoing spat.

The Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly feud doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon, as the warring news anchors continue to throw barbs at one another across social media.

As previously reported, Cuomo called out Kelly and others for pointing fingers at family members in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. He called it “shameful” and “clickbait” to imply that Savannah Guthrie‘s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, is a suspect in the disappearance.

Kelly fired back at Cuomo on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, referring to him as “Fredo,” a nod to The Godfather character, and a “douchebag.” She also called him out for protecting his older brother, Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, who resigned in 2021 following numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

The situation only escalated from there after Cuomo responded to the former Fox News host’s segment on X. The pair continued to trade shots throughout Wednesday (February 18).

In one post, Cuomo quote-tweeted one of Kelly’s posts, in which she said Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “humiliated” herself at the 62nd Munich Security Conference.

“Aoc is young and flawed but there is a reason she would stomp out kelly like a roach in any poll,” the former CNN anchor wrote. “Standing for something is better than being about nothing but hate. Remember – she was paid to leave nbc. No one was sad.”

Aoc is young and flawed but there is a reason she would stomp out kelly like a roach in any poll. Standing for something is better than being about nothing but hate. Remember – she was paid to leave nbc. No one was sad. https://t.co/9wDQ2p26kH — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 18, 2026

In response, Kelly quote-tweeted Cuomo’s post and reshared the segment from her SiriusXM show. “Probably wasn’t the best idea to poke the bear, Fredo 👇,” she wrote.

Probably wasn’t the best idea to poke the bear, Fredo 👇 https://t.co/Ncv9v8HHEa pic.twitter.com/kPb6rfafyj — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) February 18, 2026

Cuomo then fired back, tweeting, “You think you are the bear? Keep spewing. I will keep laughing at your feigned outrage…at everything and everyone that can get you clicks.”

You think you are the bear? Keep spewing. I will keep laughing at your feigned outrage…at everything and everyone that can get you clicks. https://t.co/f5keiqGnZ4 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 19, 2026

Social media users have been chiming in with their thoughts on the rivalry, with one X user writing, “Why is this even happening? Both of you are better than this. At this point we could question if both are just out for clicks.”

“The only reason I looked at this was because of your post. I didn’t even read what she said… if you don’t want her to get clicks, don’t repost her,” another person commented on Cuomo’s post.

“Chris you’re giving her what she wants. Just ignore otherwise she’s getting the clicks and likes and views. Let her spew on,” said another.

Another added, “You’re literally jealous at the amount of clicks she gets. This is a really bad look Chris. Really bad.”

“Looks like both of you are desperate for clicks. Sad that this is what it’s come to for the both of you,” one person wrote.