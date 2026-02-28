Elisabeth Hasselbeck is suiting up in armor before returning to The View next week.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, cited by Entertainment Weekly, the once and future View cohost revealed that a friend had gifted her with a “Full Armor of God” play set ahead of her week-long guest stint on the daytime ABC talk show, which starts on Monday, March 2.

(FYI, the Full Armor of God is a best-selling product based on Ephesians 6, according to manufacturer David C Cook, and it includes a “helmet of salvation, breastplate of righteousness, belt of truth, spirit-of-the-word sword, [and] shield of faith, plus a shin guard to complete the fun!”)

But Hasselbeck’s real armor, apparently, is her Christian faith. “I’ve been trying to prep for The View, so my main research is right there,” she said in the Instagram clip as she showed off an annotated Bible on her kitchen table. “That’s the armor!”

Hasselbeck was a full-time panelist on The View from 2003 to 2013, when she left the show for a job on Fox News’ Fox & Friends. Her conservative positions often put her at odds with her Viewcostars, especially then-cohost Rosie O’Donnell.

Now Hasselbeck is returning to The View as one of the guest cohosts filling in for regular panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin, who’s away on maternity leave.

The View executive producer Brian Teta noted on the show’s Behind the Table podcast earlier this month that the news of Hasselbeck’s reprise has worked viewers into a lather.

“We announced all these people coming on, and our fans have always had strong reactions to it, but there was a lot of reaction to Elisabeth Hasselbeck,” Teta told The View cohost Joy Behar. “Which surprised me a little bit because she’s, don’t get me wrong, Elisabeth has controversial takes occasionally and passionate takes, but you two worked together for ten years and overall got along.”

Behar’s response to the brouhaha? “It’s fine. She’s a good kid.”

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC