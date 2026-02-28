What To Know Netflix is reportedly considering a one-off special or limited series revival of The Crown to cover Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent arrest and public downfall.

The potential project would focus on Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the unprecedented stripping of his royal titles by King Charles III in 2025.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan has expressed mixed feelings about dramatizing recent royal events, but discussions with producers about royal scandal specials are ongoing.

Could Netflix be putting The Crown back on? A new report claims the streaming company may revive the hit historical drama to cover Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s fall from grace.

On Friday, February 27, the Daily Mail reported Netflix was mulling a one-off special of The Crown that would focus on Mountbatten-Windsor, now that the former prince has been arrested and investigated on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“The events of last week are historic and unprecedented,” a source told the outlet. “There have been discussions for some time with Left Bank Pictures, which owns the rights to The Crown, for a series of one-off specials about royal scandals and dramas.”

The source added: “The Crown as a series has ended, but the name will live on. There have been advanced talks about doing a limited series, under the Crown banner, about the Andrew saga, which is as dramatic, if not more dramatic, than anything shown in the original series…”

Debuting in 2016 and ending in 2023, The Crown dramatized nearly six decades of British royal history, from the 1947 wedding of future Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to the 2005 wedding of future King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Marlo Woolley, Tom Byrne, and James Murray portrayed then-Prince Andrew at various ages on the series, which earned 87 Emmy nominations and 24 wins over its six-season run.

In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Crown creator Peter Morgan expressed conflicting thoughts about covering more recent developments for the British royals. “For the time being, I cannot imagine any circumstances in which I’d want to go further into the present, as it were, but at the same time, I don’t think I’m done with the subject,” he said at the time. “I might find some way of coming into it from a different way.”

Mountbatten-Windsor, a younger brother of King Charles III, was arrested on February 19 in connection with his ties with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Associated Press. The king stripped Mountbatten-Windsor of his titles and honors in October 2025 over those same ties.

Already, two TV productions have depicted Mountbatten-Windsor’s Epstein scandal and his Newsnight interview about same: the 2024 Netflix film Scoop, in which Rufus Sewell played the disgraced royal, and the same year’s Prime Video series A Very Royal Scandal, which featured Michael Sheen in the role.