The View co-host Joy Behar answered a hypothetical on Tuesday’s (February 24) Behind the Table podcast, in which she was asked if she’d support President Trump if it meant freeing her family from jail.

Brian Teta, The View‘s executive producer, posed the question as he and Behar discussed recent guest host Savannah Chrisley. Trump pardoned Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, in May 2025 after they served just two years of a combined 19-year prison sentence for bank and tax fraud.

Savannah is a Republican and staunch Trump supporter who turned to the president to help free her incarcerated parents. She often shares her support for Trump on social media, has attended the White House, and even spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Behar admitted she might also be pro-Trump if it meant getting her loved ones out of jail.

“You can be a Republican and still be anti-Donald Trump,” the comedian said. “He’s not a Republican. People are getting hip to that now. You see the polls, they’re going, everybody’s turning on him.”

“He’s going to go out there tonight right behind the eight ball, and he knows it, too, which makes him more hyperbolic,” she continued, referring to Trump’s State of the Union address. “He’ll be bragging about not only can he read, he can run, he can walk.”

When Teta asked directly if Behar would bend the knee to Trump for her family’s freedom, she replied, “I would do it, of course, for my family. But then I would trash him afterwards… But I don’t come from a family like that.”

Savannah was the first in a rotating line-up of conservative guest hosts who will be filling in for View regular Alyssa Farah Griffin while she’s on maternity leave. As Teta pointed out on Behind the Table, Savannah’s appearance on the show became a hot topic among viewers.

“The loud social audience that follows our show was very aggressively against the idea of her guest hosting,” Teta said. “Were you surprised by that?”

“I saw some of it,” Behar answered. “And I thought some of it was mean. She’s a nice kid. She’s a young kid, I mean, to me. And I don’t like when the left, on social media, is as hateful as the right. Because I’m the recipient of the hatred from the right, and I know how that feels.”

Fans reacted to Behar’s latest comments, with one YouTube user writing, “I like that Joy gives Savannah the benefit of the doubt and that she says, “… she’s a kid.” Yes, Savannah is a kid who doesn’t have a lot of real world experience or perspective, yet. Probably would have been better to wait fifteen years or so before inviting her onto the show.”

“Sorry Joy, the Chrisley lady was cringe,” said another. “Her perpetual sneer was off-putting enough, but her support of trump destruction of America was the usual gaslighting. She owes for her parents pardons of fraud, so she plays the part. Since when do we give platform to FRAUDS?”

“Oh please, stop trying to justify that girl. Give it a rest Brian,” another added.

Another wrote, “It was obvious how much Joy liked Savannah Chrisley. And Savannah isn’t just a Republican, she’s a huge pro-Trump supporter. ”

“Stop trying to rationalize having Crissley as a cohost. She was vile, contancerous and came with attitude,” said one commenter.

However, one fan added, “Joy, Thank you joy for sticking up for Savannah…i agree that she seemed to be a sweet girl and remained respectful, I too am ashamed when fans of the view become unnecessarily mean spirited.”