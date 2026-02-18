‘The View’ Fans Threaten to Boycott Show Over Savannah Chrisley Cohost Gig

What To Know Savannah Chrisley appeared as a guest co-host on The View, sparking significant backlash from long-time viewers.

Many fans criticized Chrisley’s conservative viewpoints, particularly her defense of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

While the majority of online reactions were negative, some viewers appreciated the diversity of opinion and found her presence on the panel refreshing.

Savannah Chrisley made her debut as a guest co-host on The View on Tuesday (February 17), and many long-time fans have been threatening to boycott the show over her appearance.

Savannah, the daughter of reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, is one of several conservative co-hosts set to fill in for regular panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin while she is on maternity leave. Other upcoming guest hosts include Amanda Carpenter, Sheryl Underwood, Whitney Cummings, and former View co-hosts Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Abby Huntsman.

On Tuesday’s show, Savannah defended the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and slammed Bill and Hillary Clinton for wanting their deposition to be public, claiming, “They’re trying to twist things and get sound bites from a public hearing.”

She also supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s controversial health policies and claimed that Donald Trump and his administration had been “transparent” when it came to the Epstein files.

Fans have been reacting to Savannah’s guest-hosting stint, with many saying they will not be watching the rest of the week.

“I honestly tried one segment of Savannah and will not watch any of her this week. I’ll just fast forward. She spewed nothing but propaganda and it’s sickening that they have her as a guest cohost,” said one Reddit user.

“I’m just skipping the week entirely,” added another.

“I watched about 10 minutes today and couldn’t do it so I won’t be watching this week or when Elizabeth’s on,” another wrote.

Another said, “She’s outright lying and getting away with it. I’m all for hearing a conservative opinion, but she’s pure propaganda. Pisses me off that she is on all week.”

“Savannah is completely uninformed. She’s cosplaying as MAGA bc 1. Trump pardoned her parents 2. She likes the attention,” one fan wrote.

Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie, were convicted of bank and tax fraud in November. President Trump pardoned them both in May 2025.

“I turned off my recording of today’s episode and paused all recordings for the week because I’m not interested in listening to any right wing nut,” said another commenter.

“Just stop watching altogether for a few weeks. If everyone that felt this way deleted the show from their DVR’s and quit watching they’d respond accordingly,” one Reddit user suggested.

Another wrote, “I’ll skip this week. She’s a dumb girl whose so called ‘Christian morality’ parents were convicted of embezzlement and then pardoned by another criminal. She has no credibility, no credentials, nothing that I want to hear.”

“I turned the episode right off. Kowtowing to this administration is weak and disgusting,” said one fan.

“How long is this woman on for? I will skip watching until is gone,” another added.

“I’m boycotting this week,” said another.

However, Savannah did have some supporters, with one Reddit user writing, “Refreshing to have a view that is not hateful or skewed entirely one way!”

“I think the reactions to her are way over the top. She didn’t shriek or scream at anyone and was cordial enough,” wrote another.

Another said, “I have no idea who she is but I found her entertaining.”