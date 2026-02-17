Did Savannah Chrisley Clash With ‘The View’ Stars in First Day as Guest Host?

Savannah Chrisley made her The View guest hosting debut on Tuesday’s (February 17) live episode, serving as the first stand-in for Alyssa Farah Griffin during her maternity leave. Chrisley was the first of several guest hosts announced for the spot and publicly warned the others that she wouldn’t forget their reaction to her parents receiving pardons from their tax fraud convictions by Donald Trump. She also teased that she would be strong in opposition to the others at the table: “I believe in sitting at tables with people who disagree with you and refusing to shrink your values to make others comfortable. I stand on faith, family, and freedom.”

So was her first day at the panelist’s table as rancorous as might be expected by that kind of build-up? Well, there were some slightly prickly moments but no real fireworks.

Whoopi Goldberg started the episode by giving Chrisley a warm introduction, saying, “Listen, we want to welcome our special guest cohost, Savannah Chrisley. You were last here in 2014 with your family. Yes, yes, you were a little kid.” She then showed footage of Chrisley’s appearance, alongside parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, when she was little.

“Oh, well, times have changed,” Chrisley said in response.

After offering an update on Griffin — that she and baby Justin Jr. are still doing well — the subject of teenagers came up, and Chrisley revealed her own experience raising them.

“I had custody of my brother and sister for two and a half years, so they were 10 and 16 at the time, and I could do nothing right. The 16 year old was a little easier — Chloe, she was a handful. She was a handful. But I like to say kids are the greatest blessing on Earth and the greatest gift from God. They teach you more than anything else ever could,” she said.

“They also kill you slowly,” Sara Haines joked in response, earning a laugh from Chrisley.

Things got a bit more spicy once the subject of Bill and Hillary Clinton‘s ongoing disagreement with Rep. James Comer over their desire to have a public Capitol Hill testimony on the Jeffrey Epstein files came up.

Chrisley attempted to defend Donald Trump’s administration, particularly the Department of Justice, as being “transparent” with the release of files and said the Clintons should agree to do a deposition in private if that’s what’s asked of them.

“They have to have a deposition. First is what happened [with] Jack Smith. So having a deposition, and that deposition will be made public because the Clintons are, in fact, trying to twist things and get sound bites from a public hearing. So having a deposition allows each individual to have different members of their teams, and they’re asking the right questions, the hard questions to then gather it for,” she said.

Cohost Sunny Hostin then disagreed, arguing that if the Clintons want their testimony to be public, it should be, and said she also thinks they should be given the same treatment as others Comer has sought information from. Then, after Hostin argued that the other 3 million documents should also be released, Chrisley snapped back with, “A lot of things that aren’t being put out are being held up by the courts. You have child pornography that’s in there that they’re trying to hold out. There’s a lot of things that are being held out. And the last administration very well could have put all this out there. If they thought they had a smoking gun for the president, they would have put it out here before the election.”

Things also got a bit testy when the subject of Barack Obama‘s podcast take on aliens — essentially, that he believes they exist but hadn’t seen them or any Area 51 business — came up.

After Hostin proclaimed, in detail, why she believes aliens not only exist but are here on Earth, Chrisley rejected that idea.

“No, I go by the Bible, and there is nowhere in the Bible that says God created aliens,” she proclaimed.

Goldberg had a counter to Chrisley’s take, though, saying, “I will point out here that that’s all that our Bible says… Since God created everything, I kind of feel like God was busy while he created all the moons and the stars and all the things that exist. So if somebody says that there are aliens…”

“Bless your soul,” Chrisley offered.

“That’s right, because God can do anything. OK? So let’s not, let’s not say God couldn’t have created it, because we know God can do anything,” Goldberg continued.

The third “Hot Topic,” in which the cohosts reacted to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recalling a time he snorted cocaine off of a public toilet, brought out another fiery bit from Chrisley.

“That’s what I think. The headline was what the media wanted, ‘snorting cocaine off a toilet seat.’ They didn’t hit on 40 years of sobriety, and how hard that is to get to and how 50 million Americans struggle with addiction,” she said.

After members of the audience began to clap, Joy Behar awkwardly asked if they were addicts before Chrisley resumed her train of thought. “With addiction, I mean, it’s serious, and it can truly take your life.”

She also defended Trump and RFK Jr.’s health policies, saying, “I believe that when it comes to mental health that the administration is wanting to make progress, because you look at the prison system. The moment mental health facilities closed down, our prison population skyrocketed. So it just goes to show that we have failed the American people when it comes to mental health. Yeah, but even with HHS… in HHS history, there have only been three doctors that were their secretaries,” she said.

The feistiest comment of the segment came, though, when Behar (perhaps teasingly) asked Goldberg if she could ask her a question about drugs, and Goldberg said simply, “No,” before the panel erupted in laughter and went to break.

Chrisley will be cohosting for the rest of the week. Find out who else will step in for Griffin right here.

