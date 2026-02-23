Amanda Carpenter Guest Hosts ‘The View’: What to Know About the Conservative Activist

As Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s maternity leave entered week two, another conservative voice came in to serve as guest host in her stead. This time, it was Amanda Carpenter, the former senior staffer to Senators Jim DeMint and Ted Cruz, who was also a columnist for The Washington Times and a CNN commentator.

Carpenter’s first day on the show was Monday (February 23), and it was an unusual one for everyone involved, since moderator Whoopi Goldberg was snowed in to her home and had to join the panel via video chat, and the studio was completely empty of its usual audience due to the extreme weather conditions in New York City.

Still, Goldberg gave Carpenter as warm a welcome as she could from Zoom, saying, “I do want to welcome our guest cohost this week, conservative commentator and writer-editor at Project Democracy. Amanda Carpenter. Amanda, welcome to The View, baby.”

After that, Carpenter introduced herself and outlined her priorities for those audiences members who might not be familiar with her work.

“Thank you so much for having me back. Since I’ve been here last, I’ve transitioned into advocacy work, and so [I’m] very happy to be at the table, very still into promoting conservative policies. But since the rise of Trump, I’ve come to realize that nothing matters if we don’t have the rule of law. So that’s where I’m devoting all of my time now, and I have a lot of work. So thank you for having me,” she said.

Carpenter last appeared on The View as a guest host in 2021 when she stepped in for Meghan McCain. The conversation was panned by some viewers, who took issue with her stance on strict abortion laws in Texas, as she clashed with Sunny Hostin.

This time, though, she was in complete agreement with the cohosts over certain issues, like FBI Director Kash Patel being filmed partying in Milan, Italy, with the Team U.S.A. men’s hockey team champions, and the rightness of the Surpeme Court striking down Donald Trump‘s tariffs.

Carpenter will be guest hosting through Wednesday in Griffin’s absence. She’s the second guest host of the leave, following Savannah Chrisley. Find out who else will be serving as guest host right here.

