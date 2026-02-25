What To Know Jimmy Kimmel delayed his show to respond to Donald Trump’s lengthy and controversial State of the Union address.

Kimmel criticized Trump’s claims and compared the speech to a “conniption fit.”

Delivering his own “State of the Union,” Kimmel accused Trump of censoring dissent and prioritizing personal gain over public welfare.

Jimmy Kimmel delayed the taping of his show for as long as possible on Tuesday (February 24) so he could address Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address, but the speech went on so long that he had no choice but to start filming while the president was still speaking.

“The speech went on so long, Kristi Noem’s dog shot itself,” the late-night host quipped during his opening monologue on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “They do need to hire an orchestra to play him off like the Oscars. At the stroke of 90 minutes, go straight into YMCA and end it.”

Kimmel said the “theme” of Trump’s “angry speech” was “all foreigners are murderers,” adding, “Trump said zero illegal aliens have been allowed into the United States on his watch, but the door is always open to those who come in legally to be his next wife. So that’s something.”

“He bragged about ending DEI. He bragged about kicking 2 million people off food stamps. It was like a Christmas message from the Grinch,” the comedian continued. “When you ramble mostly incoherently for two hours, is that technically still a speech, or does it at some point become a conniption fit?”

Not satisfied with Trump’s speech, Kimmel decided to give his own, much more succinct State of the Union.

“Here’s the real State of the Union, okay?” he stated. “We have a nutjob wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear. He has his goons arresting, incarcerating, and killing American citizens. He’s cut funding for cancer research and children’s hospitals while he rakes in literally billions of dollars for himself and his family.”

Kimmel went on, “He’s coming after our right to vote. He’s protecting pedophiles and won’t explain it. He’s lining the pockets of billionaires, all while neglecting the sick, the poor, the hungry in the name of Jesus, by the way, who you could read all about in a Donald Trump edition of the ‘God Bless the USA Bible’ that is made in China and available for $99.99. That is the State of the Union.”

You can watch Kimmel's full opening monologue in the video above.

