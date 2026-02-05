Trump Called Savannah Guthrie About Mom Nancy: Here’s What They Said

Martin Holmes
Comments
Savannah Guthrie and Donald Trump
What To Know

  • President Trump called Savannah Guthrie to offer his support and directed all federal law enforcement resources to assist in the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.
  • Pima County authorities are treating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance as a potential abduction or kidnapping after finding concerning evidence at her Tucson home.
  • An alleged ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin was received, prompting Savannah and her siblings to publicly request proof of life and communication from the kidnapper(s).

President Donald Trump has promised all federal law enforcement to be at Savannah Guthrie‘s disposal as the search continues for the Today co-host’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Trump called Savannah on Wednesday (February 4) to offer his support on the matter. NBC host Tom Llamas, who interviewed Trump on a NBC News Special Report yesterday, confirmed the phone call at the end of the show, saying, “We also want to mention, after our interview, the president called Savannah Guthrie and spoke to her, offering words of support for her and her family as they search for her mother.”

Taking to Truth Social on Wednesday night, Trump referenced the call, writing, “I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY.”

He added, “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

As previously reported, Pima County authorities believe 84-year-old Nancy may have been abducted or kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday night (January 31). When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered what they described as “concerning evidence,” and they are treating the home as a potential crime scene.

According to NBC News, Trump told Savannah that he knew she and Nancy were close and that he would offer resources as needed. Savannah thanked the president for reaching out, adding that the family is “devastated” and in need of prayers.

Trump referenced the case in an earlier press conference on Wednesday, stating, “I think it’s a terrible thing… very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out.”

The story took another turn on Tuesday (February 3) when TMZ received an alleged ransom note offering to return Nancy in exchange for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. According to the outlet, the value of the Bitcoin demanded is in the “millions.” TMZ also adds that the Bitcoin wallet address provided in the letter is legitimate.

Savannah and her siblings, brother Camron and sister Annie, later released a video on Instagram in which they addressed the alleged ransom note.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

