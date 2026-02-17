Lucky in love and prizes! A married couple of 61 years won a car on the Valentine’s Day special of The Price Is Right. The wife screamed, “Oh my God!” as her husband picked her up.

The Valentine’s Day episode, which aired on February 13, had the rare occurrence of pairs competing for prizes. Host Drew Carey played Cupid and gave away luxury romantic vacations, premium automobiles, big money, and more.

Barbara and Ben Topper won the second item up for bid on Friday. They bid $1 on a pair of beach cruisers. Since the price was $920 and the next highest bid was $1,300, the couple won the cruisers and got to play a game for even more prizes.

The Toppers wore shirts that said “He/she picked me 60+ years ago.”

“I’m so excited,” Barbara said as she hugged Carey.

“What’s the secret?” the host asked.

“He’s gone a lot,” Barbara joked, leading Ben and Carey to laugh for 10 seconds.

The game show contestants played Lucky $even for the chance to win a 2025 Hyundai Venue SEL. All they had to do was correctly guess the price of the car. They were given the first number, which was a two.

The couple was given $7, and every time they were wrong, Carey would take a dollar away from them. So, if they guessed four and the number was six, he would take $2 away, etc. The Toppers needed $1 left by the end of the game in order to win the car.

For the second number, Ben guessed five. It was three, so the host took $2 away, leaving them with $5. Barbara guessed $6 for the third number. It turned out to be an eight, which had them giving $2 to Carey again. This left them with $3.

Ben guessed four for the next number, and he was spot on, not losing any $1 bills. “Yeahhhhh!” the man cheered. For the final number, he guessed three. The correct number was five, which made the car $23,845. They had to give away $2, which left them with $1.

“YES!” Barbara screamed. “Oh my God! Oh my God!” she said. Ben picked her up and laughed into her shoulder. Barbara continued to say “Oh my God!” as she sat in the vehicle.

The Toppers went over to the Showcase Showdown wheel, spinning $1.20. They did not advance to the Showcase, but they took home prizes worth $24,765.

“Great for this lovely couple to win on Valentine’s Day!” a YouTube user wrote.

“Nice win!” wrote another.

“Well done!” added a third.