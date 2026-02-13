‘The Price Is Right’: Beatles Fan Has Amazing $17,000 Comeback Win After Disaster

What a comeback! A The Price Is Right contestant looked like they were about to walk away with nothing, but in the end, he walked away with prizes worth $17,045 after winning at the end of the game.

Steve Battaglia, a huge Beatles fan who wore a shirt with the band on it, won the fourth item up for bid on February 12. He won a one-wheeled motorized scooter with a bumper and guard rails, worth $1,050. He had the highest bid of $676.

Battaglia then got to play Now or Then for an outdoor kitchen island with a gas grill, fridge, and monarch umbrella, worth $15,995. There were six grocery items on a wheel. Some of them were marked at the current price, while others were priced from August 2015. It was up to Battaglia to figure that out.

The catch is that the game show contestant has to correctly guess the prices of three slices in the circle in a row in order to win. It doesn’t matter which three, as long as they are next to each other.

Battaglia started out with the Maple Grove syrup, priced at $9.99, and he chose NOW. It was the THEN price.

He then picked the Purell hand sanitizer, which was priced at $4.49. The Price Is Right contestant chose NOW. He was wrong once again.

“Well, the only way you can win is by getting these three,” host Drew Carey pointed to the three items on the left side of the circle.

Battaglia went with the taco seasoning, which was $3.59, and chose NOW. He was finally right.

“Phew,” Carey said.

The contestant then chose NOW for the organic peanut butter. He was right once again, so he only had to get one more item correct, in order to win.

The only item he could choose was the Gulfwax Parafin Wax, which he said was the NOW price at $6.99. It was the NOW price, so he won the kitchen island.

“Oh my God!” Battaglia screamed and jumped up and down. “I can’t believe this!”

The contestant went over $1 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, spinning $1.05, so he did not advance.