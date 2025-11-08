If Millie Bobby Brown had any issues with Stranger Things costar David Harbour behind the scenes of the Netflix hit, she wasn’t saying so at Thursday’s premiere for the show’s fifth and final season.

Brown told Extra it was “amazing” to reunite with Harbour on the red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

“We’re so lucky to have each other,” she added. “The show means so much to the both of us, and to everyone here. This has been the last 10 years of our lives.”

Millie Bobby Brown says she and David Harbour are “lucky to have each other” and that #StrangerThings “means so much to both of us.” pic.twitter.com/XXEjpYDNl5 — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 7, 2025

And in comments to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Brown said, “I obviously have a really special bond with David because we have a father-daughter relationship, and we do every scene together, and you’ll really get to see that in Season 5. It’s been so special to have him along the journey for me.”

Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, also posed for photos with Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, and laughed as the two of them chatted on the red carpet. Plus, Netflix shared a reel of Brown pretending to autograph Harbour’s forehead before giving him an affectionate hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The premiere comes days after The Mail on Sunday reported that Brown accused Harbour of harassment and bullying before Season 5 started filming, spurring an internal investigation into Harbour’s behavior, though the U.K. newspaper did specify the reported allegations did not involve sexual impropriety.

Variety cited sources who confirmed that there was an investigation into Brown’s complaint and that it was resolved.

In another interview at Thursday’s premiere, Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer declined to talk about “personal on-set matters” when The Hollywood Reporter asked about Brown’s reported complaint.

“Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family, and we deeply care about them,” he said. “So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

And director and executive producer Shawn Levy told THR the Stranger Things set was a comfortable and safe place for the cast members.

“You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so,” he said. “I’ve read a bunch of stories, and they range from wildly inaccurate to… there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1 Premiere, Wednesday, November 26, Netflix