David Harbour plays a father figure to Millie Bobby Brown’s character on the Netflix hit Stranger Things, but the two actors’ working relationship was not so convivial, a new report claims.

The U.K. newspaper The Mail on Sunday reports that Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, accused Harbour, the actor behind Jim Hooper, of harassment and bullying and that Harbour faced an internal investigation after she complained about his behavior. The Mail adds the allegations did not include sexual impropriety.

“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” a source told the newspaper. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

The source went on: “Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

The Mail also reports that Brown had a personal representative with her on set while filming the final season of the show, the first chapter of which starts streaming on Netflix on November 26. Page Six notes representatives for Brown, Harbour, and Netflix did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Harbour was already in the headlines this month after Lily Allen, his estranged wife, released her fifth studio album, West End Girl, on October 24. In the album, Allen sings about the dissolution of a relationship amid infidelity, and given the pop star’s real-life breakup with Harbour, many listeners pinned the bad behavior on the Stranger Things star.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Allen said some but not all of the narratives on the album came from her own experience. “I don’t think I could say it’s all true — I have artistic license,” she said. “But yes, there are definitely things I experienced within my relationship that have ended up on this album.”

In 2018, not long after Stranger Things’ debut, Harbour told reporters that he worried about Brown as the then-13-year-old navigated early fame. “I try to protect her as much as I can,” he said, per People.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1 Premiere, Wednesday, November 26, Netflix