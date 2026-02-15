What To Know Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos emphasized that the search for missing Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, could take anywhere from hours to years, with authorities committed to finding her.

Key evidence includes doorbell-camera footage of a masked, armed suspect, unknown DNA at Nancy’s property, and gloves found two miles away, with the FBI releasing new details and offering a $100,000 reward.

Despite detaining and releasing a delivery driver and investigating local residences and vehicles, no arrests have been made.

Chris Nanos, the sheriff of Pima County, Arizona, is determined to find Nancy Guthrie, 84, the missing mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. But as authorities investigate Nancy’s disappearance as an abduction, Nanos said the case could take anywhere from hours to years to solve.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now,” he told The New York Times on Friday, February 13. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”

A dramatic development in the case came last week in an unincorporated community in southern Arizona as officers detained a delivery driver, whom they later released.

“This has [to] be it, the evidence, everything’s there,” Nanos said, recalling his thought process at the time. “Then you talk to people, you learn, you do your search, and you think, ‘Maybe not.’”

At the time of the Times interview, some 400 people were working on the case, and there were 32,000 leads. “It’s exhausting, these ups and downs,” Nanos said. “But we will keep moving forward.”

Authorities have released doorbell camera video from Nancy’s house on February 1, when she went missing. The footage shows a masked figure wearing dark gloves, a backpack, and what appears to be a holstered handgun. Other possible evidence includes unknown DNA found at Nancy’s property and gloves found two miles away from the house.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released new identifying details of the person seen in the doorbell-camera footage. The FBI determined that the suspect is a male, approximately 5’9” or 5’10” tall with an average build, and was wearing a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack in the video.

The FBI is also offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to Nancy’s location and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

On Friday night, officers investigated a residence a few minutes away from Nancy’s house in Tucson, Arizona, and towed away a Range Rover at a nearby Culver’s location, but a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday morning no one had been arrested and no one was in custody, as the Times reported.