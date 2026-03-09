Outlander may be nearing the end of its 12-year television run, but for novelist Diana Gabaldon, the conclusion marks not an ending so much as a turning point. Years before Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) became icons of the hit series, they lived on the page, and Gabaldon, a former university professor (she holds a Ph.D. in quantitative behavioral ecology), is still very much guiding their journey forward.

The distinction between page and screen matters to her. “As I’ve been telling people for the last 11 years,” she says, “the show is the show, and the books are the books.” And, she hastens to add, “The books are not ending,” though the TV series is wrapping up and her upcoming 10th Jamie and Claire novel will be the last one centered on the couple. In other words, Gabaldon’s sprawling literary saga will live on.

Gabaldon may differentiate between the TV series and the books, but that hasn’t prevented her from becoming an active participant in the screen version of her world. Serving as a consultant throughout the series, she has also written or cowritten several episodes, including Season 2’s “Vengeance Is Mine,” Season 5’s “Journeycake” and Season 7’s “Ye Dinna Get Used to It.” She’ll add one more script as a writer for Season 8’s penultimate ninth episode.

While she’s far from wrapping up Jamie and Claire’s story on the page, Gabaldon is happy with how the television story will conclude.

“I think it’s an effective and satisfying ending,” she says. “I’m beyond pleased that people have enjoyed the show so much all these years.”

She also takes pride in knowing Outlander will continue to find new audiences long after the finale airs. And, Gabaldon graciously adds, “I’m happy for both the actors and the production crews who will finally get a rest — and then be able to pursue opportunities that might not have been available to them before their work on Outlander.”

Still, she admits, “I’ll kind of miss watching the dailies,” referencing the footage shot each day during production, “but I’ll certainly get more work done!”

Season 8 of Outlander will draw primarily from Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, the ninth book in Gabaldon’s series. The moment from that, which Gabaldon was most excited to see come to life in Season 8, involves the Cunninghams, a retired British soldier named Charles (Kieran Bew), and his mother, Elspeth (Frances Tomelty). The author was eager to watch “the arrival of the Cunninghams on Fraser’s Ridge,” she says. “I adore old Mrs. Cunningham, and the show — and the actress — did her just right.”

As for what lies ahead on the page, Gabaldon’s 10th novel, A Blessing for a Warrior Going Out, is forthcoming (the official publication date has yet to be announced), but don’t expect any crossover on TV. When asked if there will be elements from the upcoming book included in the series’ final season, Gabaldon answers simply, “Nope,” and later clarifies, “The show isn’t touching any of Book 10 — so y’all will still have more Outlander,” at least in book form.

Gabaldon also wants to clear up any misconceptions surrounding Book 10’s title. “‘A warrior going out’ means a warrior going out to face an enemy or fight in battle,” she explains. It doesn’t mean that the warrior — whom, she hints, could be a man or a woman — “is dying.”

Beyond the Outlander novels focused on Claire and Jamie, Gabaldon is also still exploring other related stories, such as that of British officer Lord John Grey (David Berry), who is entwined in Jamie and Claire’s lives.

“I’m writing a few other things,” she says, “like a new Lord John book, dealing with his time in British Intelligence — that one’s called The Black Chamber — as well as his marriage to Isobel.”

While Gabaldon remains mum about the specifics of Outlander‘s television finale, she does remember her response to the final script. “This is great! Really like it,” she wrote, adding with a knowing wink, “Lucky for the actor that you’re not showing what really happened to [this historical character].” It’s a stamp of approval — and an intriguing hint — to keep us watching…and reading!

