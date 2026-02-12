New Video of Potential Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case Released

What To Know New security footage released by TMZ shows a potential suspect near Nancy Guthrie’s home around the time of her disappearance.

Authorities have found black gloves near Nancy’s home, offered a $50,000 reward for information, and have not confirmed the authenticity of reported ransom notes or named any persons of interest.

Nancy’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and her family continue to plead for public assistance and information.

As the search for Savannah Guthrie‘s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, nears the end of its second week, officials have found new evidence regarding a potential suspect.

On Thursday, February 12, TMZ released new footage of an individual recorded on a security camera just five miles away from Nancy’s home in Tucson, Arizona. Per the outlet, the FBI is working on identifying the person in the video and determining whether they are the same person featured in previously released images and video of Nancy’s alleged abductor on her front porch.

The new video sees the individual appearing to break through a gate on a nearby property, to no avail. Eventually, the person, whose face is blurred, gives up and walks. The man was also filmed with two backpacks, one of which features reflective straps similar to the backpack the suspect in Nancy’s security footage was seen wearing.

During a Pima County Sheriff’s Department press conference last week, officials said Nancy’s Nest camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m. local time. They added that a person was detected on Nancy’s camera at 2:12 a.m., the same time sources tell TMZ the man from Nancy’s security footage was filmed.

According to TMZ, the suspect in the newly-released video was recorded at at around 1:52 a.m., suggesting he could be the same suspect from the original video. Police have yet to release the video themselves, or confirm any connection between the separate clips and images.

🚨🎥 New video has landed on the FBI’s radar and it could be huge. The footage shows a man with a backpack that looks strikingly similar to the one seen in the original doorbell cam video. pic.twitter.com/HLVih3wF1j — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2026

Nancy was reported missing by family on February 1 after last being seen at her home the night before. No persons of interest have been named in the investigation, and officials have put out a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts or her alleged kidnappers. Officials have also not confirmed the authenticity of reported ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in exchange for Nancy’s return.

As revealed in a new report that aired on Thursday’s episode of Today, a pair of black gloves were found in the area near Nancy’s home. The items have since been sent for DNA analysis. Authorities have also requested neighbors check their home security footage for particular dates and times, including January 11 and January 31.

Savannah and her siblings have shared multiple plea videos via social media, asking for proof of life and announcing they are willing to pay in exchange for their mother’s safe return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

“We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help,” she stated in a Monday, February 9, Instagram video. “So, I’m coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are — even if you’re far from Tucson — if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report [it] to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help.”

Savannah has been absent from NBC’s Today since Monday, February 2. Sheinelle Jones joined Craig Melvin at the anchor desk last week, while Hoda Kotb returned to the show on Monday to fill Savannah’s shoes.

