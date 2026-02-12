What To Know Savannah Guthrie shared a heartfelt throwback video of her missing mother, Nancy, on social media.

Nancy has been missing since February 1, with authorities offering a $50,000 reward and analyzing evidence such as black gloves and security footage.

Savannah and her siblings have made multiple public pleas for information and assistance.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, Savannah Guthrie is giving fans a look back at happier times with her missing mother.

In her latest social media plea for her mother’s return, Savannah shared a sweet throwback video of herself and her sister, Annie, with Nancy. “Our lovely mom. 💛 we will never give up on her,” she captioned the Thursday, February 12, Instagram post. “Thank you for your prayers and hope.”

The video featured Savannah and Annie posing in front of the camera with Nancy while held flowers. At the end of the clip, Savannah added a childhood photo of herself and her siblings — including brother Camron — with Nancy.

Fans and celebrities flooded the post’s comments with messages of support. “Never give up. Praying for deliverance 🙏🏾,” wrote Deborah Roberts, while Millie Bobby Brown posted a praying hands emoji.

Today contributor Adrianna Brach commented, “Beautiful. Sending so much love and lifting you up in prayers 💛💛💛,” while NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz wrote, “We are all with you – praying, hoping. Bring her home ❤️.”

One of the thousands of fan comments read, “Most beautiful mama inside and out, who clearly raised 3 incredible kids. We are never giving up prayer or hope!!!” A different person posted, “Savannah, even though you don’t know so many of us we feel we know you and we are walking alongside you. We are all praying and hoping and thanking God in advance for bringing your lovely mom home. ❤️🏡🙏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Someone else shared, “An extraordinary woman, mama, wife, sister, friend, and so much more. We ❤️ you Nancy! Praying every moment.” Another user stated, “Love you so much Savannah. Sending you and the family all of the love in the world.”

Nancy has been missing since February 1, as she was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home the night before. Officials have yet to name any persons of interest in the investigation and have continued urging the public to share information on Nancy’s whereabouts or alleged abductors by offering a $50,000 reward.

In a report about the case aired on Thursday’s episode of Today, it was revealed that a pair of black gloves found by officials have been sent for analysis, and neighbors have been asked to turn over home security footage for particular dates and times. The FBI released images and video of Nancy’s suspected kidnapper on Tuesday, February 10. An individual was taken into custody and later released after denying involvement in Nancy’s disappearance.

Savannah and her siblings have shared multiple social media videos asking for help in the investigation and offering to talk with Nancy’s alleged kidnappers and pay in exchange for her return. (Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of ransom note reports asking for millions in exchange for the return of Nancy.)

“We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help,” Savannah stated in a Monday, February 9, Instagram video. “So, I’m coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are — even if you’re far from Tucson — if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report [it] to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help.”

