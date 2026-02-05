Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Is Comforting Her Amid Nancy Guthrie Investigation

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager shared how her 12-year-old daughter, Mila, has been comforting her as the search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

A special prayer service was held for Nancy at Bush Hager and Savannah’s local New York City church.

Savannah has stepped back from Today amid the investigation, as well as dropped out of cohosting the 2206 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Jenna Bush Hager is feeling the love from her family as the search for Savannah Guthrie‘s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones started the Thursday, February 5, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle like they have all week, by discussing Nancy’s disappearance. In particular, the hosting duo addressed the plea video Savannah and her siblings released via Instagram the day prior, asking for their mother’s safe return.

“None of us here are stopping looking for her, doing anything we can, praying for her,” Bush Hager stated. “And I know that in hard times, sometimes it’s easy to lose hope, but I think prayer and hope is all that we have.”

Jones mentioned that a special prayer service was held for Nancy at Bush Hager and Savannah’s local New York City church, Good Shepherd New York, on Wednesday, February 4. While Jones was unable to attend or watch the service online, Bush Hager said she tuned in at home with her family.

“Thousands joined online, and people were there in person, as well. It is our home church. It’s a church that we both have been to for a decade, since our babies were babies,” she shared. “And the music and the words were so comforting to so many. I heard from many that went. Hoda [Kotb] was there in person.”

Bush Hager then showed a clip from the service featuring an emotional musical performance by a parishioner named David. It was during that performance that Bush Hager said her 12-year-old daughter, Mila, offered her some comfort.

“I know that as I was watching that with Mila, who is old enough to know what’s happening, and my husband [Henry Hager] — I just had my arm around my little girl, and she kept saying, ‘It’s gonna be okay, Mommy.’” (Bush Hager and her husband also share daughter Poppy, 10, and son Hal, 6.)

“She was comforting you in that moment,” Jones stated, to which Bush Hager replied, “I mean, I wish she didn’t have to.”

Jones — whose husband, Uche Ojeh, died at the age of 45 in May 2025 — went on to note that she and Savannah have discussed how music can bring comfort in difficult times. Bush Hager, for her part, said she finds comfort in poetry.

“I feel like, hopefully, we can all reach out to people we know and love, share poetry, share music, share prayer, scripture, whatever it is that can bring a smile,” Bush Hager stated before asking viewers to call 1-800-CALL-FBI with any information they have about Nancy’s disappearance.

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, after last being seen the night prior at her Tucson, Arizona home. Police officials believe Nancy was abducted from her home against her will, but have yet to identify any persons of interest or confirm the legitimacy of reported ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s return.

Savannah has been absent from Today all week and has dropped out of cohosting the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6. Mary Carillo will take her place as cohost alongside NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon.

