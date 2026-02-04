‘Live’: Mark Consuelos Shows Shocking Photo of When His Tooth Was Knocked Out

Mark Consuelos had Live With Kelly and Mark audience members laughing with his funny story about a dental work mishap.

On the Wednesday, February 4, episode of the ABC talk show, Consuelos recalled chipping one of his front teeth in half at school as a child. “They put a cap on it, and it looked fine, and that’s how I lived my life. I probably had it redone a couple times as you get older, ‘cause your teeth grow a little, your face grows a little bit,” he explained. “There was a certain time that I had to have an implant because it was just done. It had enough trauma.”

Consuelos received the tooth implant a few years ago. “There’s a wait period between when you have your permanent implant, and they’re sizing it, and they’re making it look like your real tooth, so they give you a temporary [one],” he shared.

While waiting for his permanent replacement, Consuelos had to fly to Vancouver to film Riverdale with his temporary implant. (Consuelos played the villainous Hiram Lodge on The CW series from 2017 to 2023.)

“As we’re taking off, it pops out,” he revealed. “Now, I’ve got to be on this flight for the next five-and-a-half hours, and I’ve got to make it through without swallowing it and keeping it up there. And I luckily had my flipper with me, but I didn’t tell anybody. I was like, ‘I have just one day of work, a few scenes.’”

Consuelos said he managed to get through his day on set without anyone noticing his dental situation. Ripa, for her part, got a crack out of her husband’s missing tooth.

“Look, we all have eyes. I’m not gonna try to objectify you. You are so handsome. You’re just handsome. You’ve got a beautiful face. You’ve got a dazzling smile. It’s dazzling, dazzling. And yet, you take away that front tooth…” she said to Mark, prompting Live audience members to erupt into laughter. “I was like, ‘Oh…’ So, it really was like ‘in sickness and in health,’ but they didn’t say anything about dental health. That’s not even in the vows.”

Consuelos didn’t mind the joke. In fact, he made the most of the situation by going toothless for double date he and Ripa had with friends at the time. “I didn’t care,” he stated.

Ripa went on to ask the show’s staff to find a photo of Mark with his missing tooth to show before the episode’s end. “I’m not kidding when I tell you, his entire face changes,” she quipped.

The staff were successful, and Consuelos proceeded to show off the funny photo during the episode’s “Inbox” segment. Audience members once again burst into laughter at the pic, in which Consuelos played up his toothless look by widening his eyes.

“I was hamming it up, obviously,” Consuelos said of the snap. “There was a bit of freedom. It was a bit of freedom to go out in New York City [with no tooth].”

Ripa joked, “You weren’t afraid that something was gonna get stuck in your tooth.” Consuelos chimed in, adding, “Yeah, or if I get in a fight, half my mouth is missing already.”

