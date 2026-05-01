Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 has come to an end, and with it, the rag-tag group of scientists, military folks, and Titan enthusiasts who have come together by the forces that be over the last several years find themselves at a crossroads as Monarch hits the restart button and begins anew with Dr. Keiko Randa (Mari Yamamoto) at the helm of its new research arm.

The MonsterVerse series has been a hit for Apple, as fans of the original Toho series have rejoiced in seeing their favorite Titans romp around the four corners of the Earth, causing chaos. But what is in store for Season 3, if there is a Season 3?

Here is everything we know so far about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 3, including when it will premiere, who will star in it, and what to expect from among the MonsterVerse mayhem.

Will there be a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 3?

As of the writing of this piece, there is no official renewal for a third season by Apple TV. But Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is expected to return for a third season following the success of its second season, which premiered on Apple TV+ in February 2026. If Season 3 moves forward, fans can expect a possible 2028 release based on previous timelines.

How did Season 2 end?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Keiko steps into her rightful place as head of Monarch 2.0, a leaner operation focused on “more flexible, more nimble…back to basics: science and discovery, like the founders intended,” with Cate (Anna Sawai), Tim (Joe Tippett), and May (Kiersey Clemons) by her side. Their first task: finding Kentaro (Ren Watabe) and Isabel (Amber Midthunder), and stopping his reckless mission to use the Axis Mundi to find a version of Hiroshi that is alive. Monarch is a family business again.

Also, Apex and Isabel are trying to capitalize on the Axis Mundi by charging the very wealthy, allowing them to use it to halt deadly diseases in their tracks as they remain inside the time rift while real-time scientists search for a cure. The only problem? They have to eliminate those pesky Titans.

Meanwhile, Lee is on a mysterious mission that takes him to a coastal country halfway around the world, trailing Isabel and Kentaro. Moving through the remote jungle, he finds what he’s been searching for: a volcano, with a massive new Titan perched atop it…Rodan.

What will happen in Season 3?

People have realized the practical uses of the Axis Mundi and its ability to create significant time dilation, where a short stay inside (for example, one day) can equal a much longer duration (like a year). For those who are deathly ill, it can buy the time needed for science to find a cure. Now, people like Apex and Isabel want to exploit it for wealthy clients and the desperate, while Keiko and Monarch want to study the Titans that reside within it.

Expect this to spark a massive clash between the two groups, as one side will want to remove the pesky Titans blocking access to the rifts and the Axis Mundi, while the people at Monarch are determined to protect them.

Furthermore, if different points in time within the Axis Mundi can be accessed, it could effectively become a time machine, giving our heroes a chance to save Hiroshi (Takehiro Hira), who was once trapped within its borders. But is it right to manipulate such a force for the benefit of man?

“As a person and an actor, I find it really interesting to pose these questions. That’s what you hope to do in a sci-fi show in this situation. What happens when you play God?” said Yamamoto. “We all wish we could change time and the things we’ve done, and if we could see somebody again — all of these things, we all have these wishes, but to what consequence, to what damage?”

“I think [what] we’ve seen this season was literally about that. Like Kate trying to save Lee and opening up this whole horror, but she steps it up, and it’s a redemption story for her. They have to learn that they can’t play God,” explained the actress.

Then there is also the issue of Rodan, the latest mega Titan introduced in the final moments of the finale. One of the more iconic monsters in the MonsterVerse, this winged creature sits atop a volcano, waiting to cause havoc.

It is just a brief glimpse of Rodan, but according to Konrad, that restraint is necessary, as it is Lee’s reaction to the creature that matters most. While the design of the Titans is important, he explains, they still need human characters to anchor them in reality.

“We always want to feel our Titans off-screen when they’re there, and not necessarily like, if you can feel them off-screen, then it helps the audience feel like there’s more presence of that in the story,” explained Konrad. “The restraint aspect of it is it comes down to if we need to really understand how characters are feeling about a moment, and our characters are the most important part of our story.

“I think if the audience doesn’t understand how they’re feeling, then sort of the relationship to the monsters becomes sort of divorced from the narrative,” said Konrad. “And that’s where the restraint comes in. I think, especially when we’re more successful at it, it’s definitely a big part of how those things kind of leverage for each other.”

FX supervisor Sean Konrad spoke about bringing more of the franchise’s epic mythology to the big screen, and the pros and cons of working with iconic material.

One of the things is more the mythology that sort of creates interesting ways that Godzilla can’t be seen in public,” said Konrad. “We always wanted to do Godzilla in Tokyo, but we couldn’t necessarily do that in reality. So we had to do that as a dream sequence. And that’s more the limiting thing. I think we can always find new angles and ways to tell novel stories within the mythology.”

Will there be a spinoff series for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

Yes. Apple TV will expand Legendary’s Monsterverse with an untitled Young Lee Shaw prequel starring Wyatt Russell , who will reprise his role as Colonel Lee Shaw. Screenwriter and producer Joby Harold has been tapped to run the series, as well as oversee Legendary’s entire Monsterverse franchise for Apple TV, featuring both new and fan-favorite Titans.

Starring and executive produced by Russell, the spinoff series will follow the story of Shaw, an American operative who, in 1984, “went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War.”

Who will star in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 3?

Series stars that will probably return are Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski, Amber Midthunder, alongside Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell, who share a role playing the younger and older versions of the character Lee Shaw.

Who is behind Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as the showrunner on Season 2. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming now, Apple TV