Super Bowl Rival Halftime Show From Turning Point USA Announces Kid Rock & More in Lineup

Kid Rock will headline Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show, a rival broadcast set to go head-to-head with Bad Bunny‘s Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday (February 8).

The conservative nonprofit organization, co-founded by the late activist Charlie Kirk, confirmed its lineup of artists on Monday (February 2). In addition to Kid Rock, the show will also feature performances from country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and CMA 2021 New Female Artist of the Year winner Gabby Barrett.

Kid Rock has been a long-time supporter of Donald Trump, including selling T-shirts supporting the president at his concerts in 2016. In July 2024, he performed a modified version of his song “American Bad Ass” at the Republican National Convention.

“We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath,” Kid Rock said in a statement. “Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible…or is it?”

The alternative halftime show comes after some conservatives weren’t happy with Latin music star Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl performer. The Puerto Rican rapper/singer has been outspoken against conservative politics, often using his platform to address issues of equality, queer visibility, immigration, and government corruption.

Trump himself criticized the choice, telling Newsmax, “I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Bad Bunny is a multi-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award winner with several Billboard No. 1 albums and was Spotify’s most-stream artist in the world in 2025. He’s also wrestled for WWE, making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, and appeared in the films Bullet Train (2022), Cassandro (2023), Caught Stealing (2025), and Happy Gilmore 2 (2025).

Kid Rock won a Blockbuster Entertainment Award in 2000.

Speaking on Bad Bunny, Kid Rock added, “He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”

“The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet stated. “We can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

The All-American Half-time Show will air on Turning Point USA’s social media channels and on various conservative networks, including Real America’s Voice and OAN.