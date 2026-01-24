What To Know Donald Trump criticized the selection of Bad Bunny and Green Day as Super Bowl LX performers.

Trump announced he would not attend Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

Both Bad Bunny and Green Day have previously expressed criticism of Trump, with Bad Bunny referencing him in a music video and Green Day altering lyrics to oppose his agenda.

President Donald Trump issued his unfiltered response to Bad Bunny‘s selection as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer and Green Day being tapped for the opening ceremonies, while also sharing his plans for Super Bowl LX.

In an interview with the New York Post published on January 24, Trump, 79, didn’t hold back with his reaction to the Super Bowl performers.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice,” the POTUS declared of Bad Bunny and Green Day. “All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Additionally, Trump revealed that he would not attend the Super Bowl on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“It’s just too far away,” the president explained. “I would. I’ve gotten great hands for the Super Bowl, they like me.”

He added, “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

In September, Bad Bunny was announced as the main performer for Super Bowl LX. The Latin trap and reggaeton artist, 31, had been an open critic of Trump. In fact, the music video for his 2025 track “Nuevayol” included an imitation of the POTUS’ voice saying, “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. … This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

Meanwhile, Green Day was announced in January as a performer during the Super Bowl opening ceremonies. Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong, 53 — also a Trump critic — changed the lyrics for “American Idiot” from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda” during multiple live performances in recent years.

Trump’s decision to skip Super Bowl LX is a departure from last year, as the POTUS attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LX, Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox and streaming on Tubi