Kid Rock, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, and Brantley Gilbert have been confirmed to perform at the event.

The lineup announcement has sparked a major reaction from fans online.

While Bad Bunny is taking the stage at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, Turning Point USA is offering an alternative form of entertainment to compete with the big game. The right-wing nonprofit organization, which was founded by Charlie Kirk, is holding the All-American Halftime Show, with four country artists hitting the stage.

In addition to headliner Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and former American Idol contestant Gabby Barrett will be taking part in the All-American Halftime Show. The lineup was announced on Monday, February 2, and there was quite a reaction to the news online.

“Lmao nobody watching this s**t,” one person commented on the official Turning Point USA Instagram announcement. “Cringe asf 🤣🤣🤣 y’all are soooo mad about Spanish music being performed it’s HYSTERICAL,” someone else chimed in.

Over on Reddit, the backlash was even more intense. “Oh come on Gabby, I liked your music,” one person wrote, while another said, “The washed-up has-beens vs. Bad Bunny, Green Day, and Brandi Carlile.” Someone else commented, “I think they’d rather hate watch the actual Halftime show and angry tweet than scramble to find this show.” Another user added, “This is worse than I thought it would be.”

Barrett previously performed at the White House Christmas Tree Lighting in 2018 while Donald Trump was president. “Honored that I was invited to sing for the President last night at the White House. Airs on TV Dec. 2nd!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Turning Point USA announced its decision to have an alternative Halftime Show performance after Bad Bunny was confirmed to be performing at the Super Bowl in 2026. The event will be streamed on Turning Point’s social media platforms.

One week before taking the stage at the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny attended the 2026 Grammys on February 1 and took home Album of the Year, among other awards. During one of his speeches, he took a major stand against ICE. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE Out!” the rapper said. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.” He later added, “The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love.”

