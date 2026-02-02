The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans will recognize a familiar face on the Monday, February 2, episode of American Idol. Britani Bateman, who was a “friend of” the RHOSLC cast in Seasons 5 and 6, will be appearing during the episode.

In photos that Batemen shared on Instagram, she can even be seen singing in the audition room. Of course, at 54 years old, Bateman is outside of the age range for those who can audition for American Idol, so what gives?

Scroll down for an explanation of why Bateman is singing in front of the American Idol judges and to learn more about her history in the entertainment industry.

Why is Britani Bateman on American Idol?

Bateman showed up to American Idol to support her niece, Carmen Lorell. She revealed the news in an Instagram video, telling fans, “You may even hear me sing.”

Carmen first confirmed her American Idol appearance in November 2025, writing on her own Instagram page, “Surprise! I got to come and audition in Nashville for @americanidol !!! What an amazing opportunity to share my love for music and meet some AMAZING people!! Stay tuned for this next season!”

On November 1, Carmen shared a photo dump from her time in Nashville, including a selfie with Bateman. Bateman and Carmen share a legal last name, Martin, so they are related through Carmen’s father.

Ahead of Carmen’s American Idol debut, ABC released footage from her audition, which includes Bateman wiping away tears from her eyes as her niece performs for Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Then, she joins Carmen in a duet of “Let Me Be Your Star” from Smash.

Is Britani Bateman a singer?

We’ll have to wait and see what the judges say about Carmen’s audition, but it turns out that singing does run in the family, as Bateman herself is a talented singer, which she proved during the Idol duet. She grew up singing in her family’s musical group and went on to pursue work in theater.

In December 2025, Bateman had her own cabaret show, and she previously starred on Broadway. Her Broadway debut was as Ellen in a national tour of Miss Saigon, per IMDb. She released a holiday EP in 2024 and once had a recording contract with Disney. Bateman was a stage performer at Disney World during the early days of her career, as well.

What has Britani Bateman starred in?

In addition to singing, Bateman also has an acting career. She made her film debut in 2003’s The R.M., and has various acting credits, including the 2012 ABC Family movie The Mistle-Tones, which she starred in alongside Tori Spelling.

