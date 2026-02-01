What To Know Lady Gaga won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2026 Grammys.

Lady Gaga was the big winner in the Best Pop Vocal Album category at the 2026 Grammy Awards. She took home the honor for Mayhem, beating out Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Teddy Swims, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Best Pop Vocal Album was one of the awards announced during the main ceremony at the Grammys, with Teyana Taylor and Nikki Glaser being the ones to hand Gaga her trophy. Before the “Abracadabra” singer took the stage, though, the cameras panned to the audience, and many viewers were upset with Cyrus’ reaction to Gaga’s win.

The “Flowers” singer eventually clapped as Gaga made her way to the stage, but noticeably didn’t give her a standing ovation like most of the people around her. She whispered something to fiancé Maxx Morando when she was shown on television, and had a straight look on her face while applauding.

“Ummm sorry why is Miley not clapping?” one person wrote on X. “miley not standing up…okay…” someone else wrote, while another viewer said, “miley not even clapping.” Another X user said, “why the shade to gaga, miley??”

Many of Cyrus’ fans quickly jumped to her defense, and rather than responding to her reaction to the award, claimed she was “snubbed” and noted that they wished she won the honor over Gaga. Best Pop Vocal Album was Cyrus’ only nomination of the night for her 2025 album Something Beautiful.

Before accepting her award, Gaga hit the stage to perform “Abracadabra.” Before the show, she was also announced as the winner of the Best Dance Pop Recording award, as well as Best Remixed Recording (non-classical). Gaga had seven total nominations at the show.

Meanwhile, Cyrus won her first two Grammys at the ceremony in 2024, taking home Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” She also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” with Beyoncé in 2025.