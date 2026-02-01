Grammys 2026 Red Carpet: The Best & Worst Dressed Stars of the Night (PHOTOS)

Rita Wilson, Ali Wong, Zara Larsson at Grammys 2026
The Grammy Awards are always a night to be remembered. The 2026 ceremony took place on Sunday, February 1, and featured some of the biggest stars in music coming together to celebrate the major songs and albums from this year’s eligibility period (August 31, 2024, to August 31, 2025).

Hosted for the sixth and final time by Trevor Noah, the show is bound to bring some laughs, as well as include some more serious moments, with tributes to musicians we’ve lost over the past year, including Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack.

Of course, there are also awards to hand out and performances to be seen, but before all of that gets underway, the attendees hit the red carpet in their most glamorous looks. The Grammys allow celebs to be a bit more out-of-the-box with their fashion, which led to some incredible moments, and also some wild and wacky ones.

Scroll down through the gallery below to check out photos of celebs arriving on the red carpet, including the best dressed of the night … and the worst. Keep checking back, as we’ll be updating as more stars show up.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is a nominee and performer at the show.

Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyla

Tyla struck some fierce poses on the carpet.

Reba McEntire attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Reba McEntire

Ahead of her tribute performance, Reba McEntire looked gorgeous as ever.

Teddy Swims attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards
John Shearer/Getty Images

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims’ bejeweled look was everything.

Zara Larsson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards
Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson showed some skin in her red carpet look.

Ali Wong attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
John Shearer/Getty Images

Ali Wong

Ali Wong was gorgeous in green.

Rita Wilson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards
John Shearer/Getty Images

Rita Wilson

Gorgeous as ever, Rita Wilson had a solo night out at the Grammys.

Gayle King attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026
John Shearer/Getty Images

Gayle King

Gayle King stepped out for a glamorous night amid the latest drama at CBS News.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton looked elegant in her strapless look.

Yungblud at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

YUNGBLUD

YUNGBLUD took home an award before the show even began.

Michelle Williams attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026
Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams was sizzling in her red carpet look.

Kehlani attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kehlani

Kehlani went daring in a lacy look.

Lola Young attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lola Young

Lola Young kept it super casual in sweat

Darren Criss attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Darren Criss

Always handsome, Darren Criss looked dapper in his suit

FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs was fierce in her red carpet look.

Sharon Osbourne attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne attended to honor her late husband, who is being paid tribute to at the show.

