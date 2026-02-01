The Grammy Awards are always a night to be remembered. The 2026 ceremony took place on Sunday, February 1, and featured some of the biggest stars in music coming together to celebrate the major songs and albums from this year’s eligibility period (August 31, 2024, to August 31, 2025).

Hosted for the sixth and final time by Trevor Noah, the show is bound to bring some laughs, as well as include some more serious moments, with tributes to musicians we’ve lost over the past year, including Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack.

Of course, there are also awards to hand out and performances to be seen, but before all of that gets underway, the attendees hit the red carpet in their most glamorous looks. The Grammys allow celebs to be a bit more out-of-the-box with their fashion, which led to some incredible moments, and also some wild and wacky ones.

Scroll down through the gallery below to check out photos of celebs arriving on the red carpet, including the best dressed of the night … and the worst. Keep checking back, as we’ll be updating as more stars show up.

