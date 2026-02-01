Is Rishi Leaving ‘Industry’? Sagar Radia Explains That Ending in Episode 4

What To Know In Industry Season 4 Episode 4, Rishi’s (Sagar Radia) night of partying with Jim Dycker (Charlie Heaton) ends in tragedy.

Radia suggests this episode marks a significant end for the character.

The show’s creators explain why characters leave the show, which could explain Rishi’s ending.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Industry Season 4 Episode 4. It also contains discussions of drug overdoses and self-harm.]

Rishi (Sagar Radia) had a brutal ending in Industry‘s latest episode, one that’s been a long time coming, according to the actor who plays him. It was a worse ending for Charlie Heaton‘s character, financial journalist Jim Dycker, however, but it’s Rishi who will pay the price for their night of partying that went wildly wrong.

In Industry Season 4 Episode 4, “1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn,” Dyker overdosed on cocaine after a long night of partying with Rishi, who’s been selling drugs and working as an occasional informant for Harper (Myha’la) throughout the season. Rishi’s drug and money problems led to his wife’s murder in Season 3, and the result in Season 4 was his in-laws having custody of his son, Hugo. Rishi never really improved from his struggles after his wife’s death, and his downward turn hit rock bottom again in this episode.

After Dycker’s overdose, which appears to be fatal, Rishi tried to run away from the police who arrived shortly after. He jumped from the apartment’s balcony. Whether he was hoping the fall would kill him or he was hoping for an escape is up to interpretation, but the long fall resulted in gruesomely broken limbs. He tried to drag himself across the pavement to get away, but he was arrested. There was a faint smile on his face as the police cuffed him, almost as if Rishi was glad to finally be out of control of his life and facing consequences.

Is this the last we’ll see of Rishi on Industry? Radia tells TV Insider, “I don’t have an answer for you, unfortunately. I don’t know. I guess we’ll see what happens.”

“He’s obviously reached the end, in terms of he’s got what has been coming to him,” Radia notes. “It’s a result of his actions over all these years. They’ve come to a halt. Obviously, we find him at the end of Episode 4, where he’s been arrested for what’s happened to Charlie’s character, to Dycker. So, I don’t know.”

Regardless of whether we see this character again, this episode marks an end for him, Radia says.

Industry‘s creators previously explained why characters leave the show to TV Insider. This answer could give a glimpse at Rishi’s future.

“Very boldly, there is a redemption arc for some of the characters,” Mickey Down said. “Characters do change in this show. Robert [Harry Lawtey] evolved out of the show because he had somewhat of a redemptive last episode of Season 3. The show operates in a world where people haven’t quite come to terms with their trauma yet or haven’t been healed of it. And when they do, or they are healed of it, they kind of leave the show. I’m not going to say that’s going to be the same for every single season, but it is currently the sort of operating system of the show.”

Rishi was far from healed in this episode, physically and emotionally, but the smile at the end felt like he saw this as a chance at change. Not redemption, but finally, Rishi can’t escape himself. His downward evolution brought that about. It very well could be his end on the show.

