Catherine O’Hara Dies: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & ‘Home Alone’ Favorite Was 71

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Catherine O'Hara
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara, star of Schitt’s CreekHome Alone, and the recent Emmy hit, The Studio, has died at 71.

O’Hara’s death was confirmed by TMZ, although no cause of death was given at this time, she’s been largely absent in recent months despite The Studio‘s awards success in late 2025 and early 2026. As mentioned above, O’Hara was best know for her roles in shows like Schitt’s Creek, the Home Alone films in which she played Macaulay Culkin’s mother, and most recently The Studio.

She also appeared in Season 2 of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us in early 2025, playing opposite Pedro Pascal for several pivotal scenes in the post-apocalyptic drama.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Catherine O’Hara grew up in a large family and attended school at Burnhamthorpe Collegiate Institute. After graduating, she began performing with The Second City in 1974, which kick-started her legendary career in comedy. During her time with the troupe, she served as an understudy to Gilda Radner until she went onto Saturday Night Live, clearing the path for O’Hara to make her debut as part of the SCTV cast in 1976.

Along with being a regular performer on Second City TV, O’Hara also served as a writer, playing a number of memorable characters like Lola Heatherton.

More to come…

Home Alone

Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oliver Stark as Buck, Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 10
1
‘9-1-1’ Ends With Shocking Cliffhanger for Eddie
Len Cariou as Henry Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 17, 'Entitlement'
2
‘Boston Blue’: Here’s When Len Cariou’s Episode Airs
Susan Lucci - 'All My Children'
3
Could Erica Kane Return on ‘General Hospital’? Susan Lucci Says..
Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
4
Is Lady Danbury Leaving ‘Bridgerton’? Theories About Her Possible Exit
PRIVATE PRACTICE, l-r: Kate Walsh, Benjamin Bratt in 'In Which We Say Goodbye' (Season 6, Episode 13, aired January 22, 2013), 2007-, ph: Ron Tom/©ABC/courtesy Everett Collection
5
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Major Addison & Jake Relationship Update