Catherine O’Hara Dies: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & ‘Home Alone’ Favorite Was 71

Catherine O’Hara, star of Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, and the recent Emmy hit, The Studio, has died at 71.

O’Hara’s death was confirmed by TMZ, although no cause of death was given at this time, she’s been largely absent in recent months despite The Studio‘s awards success in late 2025 and early 2026. As mentioned above, O’Hara was best know for her roles in shows like Schitt’s Creek, the Home Alone films in which she played Macaulay Culkin’s mother, and most recently The Studio.

She also appeared in Season 2 of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us in early 2025, playing opposite Pedro Pascal for several pivotal scenes in the post-apocalyptic drama.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Catherine O’Hara grew up in a large family and attended school at Burnhamthorpe Collegiate Institute. After graduating, she began performing with The Second City in 1974, which kick-started her legendary career in comedy. During her time with the troupe, she served as an understudy to Gilda Radner until she went onto Saturday Night Live, clearing the path for O’Hara to make her debut as part of the SCTV cast in 1976.

Along with being a regular performer on Second City TV, O’Hara also served as a writer, playing a number of memorable characters like Lola Heatherton.

More to come…