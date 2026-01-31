Bill Maher Issues Blunt Takedown of Celebrities Making Political Statements at Awards Shows

Bill Maher
  • Bill Maher criticized celebrities for making political statements and wearing symbolic pins or ribbons at awards shows, calling it virtue signaling that does little to solve real problems.
  • He argued that celebrity political activism, including high-profile endorsements, often backfires and can even reduce public support for the causes or candidates they promote.
  • Maher acknowledged celebrities’ good intentions but urged them to focus on their talents and entertainment rather than using awards shows as platforms for political messaging.

Bill Maher just issued a blunt takedown of celebrities making political statements at awards shows.

During the Friday, Jan. 30 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host sent a direct message to stars who make political statements on and off the red carpet. He laid into A-listers during the “New Rule” segment of his show.

“As we’re now right in the middle of awards season here in Hollywood, how about everybody drop the politics for a couple of hours and just enjoy these happy, dopey celebrations of show business?” Maher, 70, suggested.”

After mentioning that he lost a Golden Globe earlier in the month, Maher brought up a red carpet interviewer asking him why he wasn’t wearing a label pin in support of Minneapolis ICE victim, Renee Good.

His response was, “It was a terrible thing that happened, and it shouldn’t have happened. And if they didn’t act like such thugs, it wouldn’t have had to happen. But I don’t need to wear a pin about it.”

That’s when Maher doubled down on his message, telling the Real Time audience, “I had no idea this question was coming. And so tonight, I’d like to say if I had the chance to think about it, my answer would be exactly the same. Yes, the same: ICE — thugs, pigs, stupid. I’m with me on this one.”

He continued, “I hope I didn’t spoil the perfect record of pins and ribbons solving all the world’s problems. I mean, you can’t name a problem — from guns, to AIDS, to bullying, to breast cancer — that still exists after people wore a ribbon for it. Except all of them, you f—ing posers.”

Maher blasted celebrities for their “virtue signaling body ornaments” at awards shows, pointing out, “They’re just crucifixes for liberals. Because every time I see one, I think, ‘Jesus Christ.’ But, you know, congratulations for raising awareness — the awareness you really care about, which is how wonderful you are.”

After bringing up Ricky Gervais’ urging celebrities not to get political during their acceptance speeches at the 2020 Golden Globes, Maher pointed out, “And of course, this is where celebrities say, ‘How dare you. We’re citizens with just as much right to speak out.’ Agreed. You absolutely do. I’m just saying, don’t.”

He then declared, “It’s having the opposite effect of what you want. Every big name in show business came out for Kamala Harris — from Oprah to [George] Clooney, to Beyoncé — and she lost every swing state.” Maher also cited a survey claiming that Taylor Swift‘s endorsement of Harris had a negative impact on voters’ level of enthusiasm about Harris as a candidate.

Maher boldly proclaimed, “Read the room, Democrats. Celebrities aren’t helping.”

However, he acknowledged, “I know the celebrities mean well, and we thank them for having their heart in the right place. But just do you. Do what you do so well. Use your extraordinary talents for the noble cause of bringing relief from the problems that ribbons and pins can’t fix.”

To conclude his thoughts, Maher quipped, “I know it’s very important to you that you feel that you’re making a difference. So let me assure you, you are: You’re making Independents vote Republican.”

