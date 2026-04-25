Bill Maher Torches Donald Trump for ‘Veering Erratically’ on War in Iran

What To Know Bill Maher criticized President Trump for his inconsistent and erratic approach to the war with Iran.

Maher highlighted the repetitive nature of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and the economic consequences.

He called out Trump for falsely claiming victory in the conflict.

Bill Maher just torched President Donald Trump over his erratic handling of the war in Iran.

During the Friday, April 24 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, shared the latest news on the Strait of Hormuz and what the POTUS, 79, has said about the ongoing conflict.

“I know why you’re happy today,” he said to the live audience as they clapped and cheered when he walked on the stage. “Because Trump said today we will not be using nuclear weapons in Iran. I didn’t know that was on the table, but OK. OK, great!”

Maher continued, “It’s gotten a little Groundhog Day, hasn’t it? It’s kind of the same story every week. We’re seizing their boats. They’re seizing our boats. It’s less like a war and more like a Florida divorce. It’s kind of become a war of, ‘You block me? No, I block you. Strait of Hormuz? You think you can f*** it up. Well, we can f*** it up.'”

Additionally, the stand-up comedian joked, “That’s our plan now is to win slowly by destroying their economy — hopefully their economy.”

After pointing out that both gas and condoms are expensive because of the blocked Strait of Hormuz, Maher joked, “The condom situation is so serious that we are changing the operation from Operation Epic Fury to the Trojan War.”

He then pointed out, “And yet, lately, Trump on the war has been so chill. Have you noticed that? I know it’s not like him to veer erratically. But, you know, a couple of weeks ago, it was, ‘If you don’t do what I say, I’m going to destroy your civilization, bomb the s*** out of you!’ And now, it’s like, ‘Was there really war? It’s more of a situation, really.'”

Finally, Maher called out the president for his repeated claims that the U.S. won the war.

“We didn’t. Hormuz is not open. The people did not do an uprising. The regime is still in place. We did not win, sorry,” he bluntly stated. “And in social media, he keeps rubbing their noses in the victory we don’t have. Every day, he Tweets out stuff that’s inflammatory and contradictory, and bulls*** claims.”

That’s when Maher quipped, “I gotta say, you can say what you want about his negotiating tactics, but one tactic you can’t get him on is the silent treatment.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO